Airlines

Spirit Airlines has decided it would rather be normal than bankrupt

The carrier will soon allow passengers to book tickets that come with traditional free carry-on baggage

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Spirit Airlines baggage tags
Spirit Airlines baggage tags
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
In This Story
SAVELUV-1.68%JBLU+4.43%

Spirit Airlines is making a huge change as it fights for its corporate survival. The company announced Tuesday that it is introducing a new series of flight classes — including something like a regular airline ticket — in a move that breaks from its traditional bare-bones offerings.

Suggested Reading

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, starting a new trade war
Costco reaches tentative agreement with union to avert potential strike
Expected new tariffs will mean rising costs for everyday items
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump slaps tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, starting a new trade war
Costco reaches tentative agreement with union to avert potential strike
Expected new tariffs will mean rising costs for everyday items
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“We’re unveiling a new era in Spirit’s history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” said CEO Ted Christie in a statement accompanying the news. Though Spirit was up as much as 10% in Tuesday trading, they’ve since settled to about a 4% rise.

Advertisement

Related Content

Pete Buttigieg is 'speechless' that airlines are suing to block rules against hidden fees
JetBlue will try classing things up after a Spirit Airlines merger collapsed

Related Content

Pete Buttigieg is 'speechless' that airlines are suing to block rules against hidden fees
JetBlue will try classing things up after a Spirit Airlines merger collapsed

The carrier is breaking up its Big Front Seat-and-everything-else flights into a few new groupings for fares starting August 27:

💺 The “Go Big” class will include a first-class Big Seat plus snacks and drinks, a free carry-on, and a free checked bag

Advertisement

💺 The “Go Comfy” class will include a free carry-on, a free checked bag, and a blocked middle seat

💺 The “Go Savvy” class will include free seat selection and a either a checked bag or carry-on

Advertisement

💺 The “Go” class will be a traditional Spirit ticket where you book a seat and pay for everything else (picking the seat, printing the boarding pass, snacks, etc.)

Plus, the Big and Comfy classes will get priority boarding. The move is reminiscent of a similar shift at Southwest Airlines, which is also breaking with decades of tradition to end its free-for-all seating arrangements as it fights off an activist hedge fund investor.

Advertisement

Since Spirit and JetBlue Airways called off their merger in March, Spirit has been seen as a doomed entity. Despite Tuesday’s bump, shares are down more than 80% for the year. It’s having to furlough pilots and delay plane deliveries. Creditors are bracing for a bankruptcy, even though Christie has denied the possibility. The company presents earnings Wednesday, and analysts are expecting it to post its 11th consecutive quarterly loss.