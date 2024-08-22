6 airlines that treat putting butts in seats almost like a side-hustle

It’s easy to assume that most airlines make their money from selling tickets to customers who want to fly somewhere. But that’s not always the case.

Some carriers, especially those that cater to budget-conscious travelers, make up for cheap fares with fees for everything from checking bags to picking your seat. Though some of them are trying to shift to a more traditional business model as demand softens, it’s still a big part of their business — sometimes the biggest part.

Click through to see which airlines make the biggest chunks of their passenger revenue from things other than fares.