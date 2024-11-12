Spirit Airlines and JetBlue planes were hit by bullets in Haiti

Flights from two U.S. carriers had a scary incident in Haiti. CNN (WBD+3.58% ) reports that planes operated by JetBlue Airways (JBLU+1.44% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) were struck by bullets in the country on Monday.

Spirit Airlines told Quartz in a statement its flight was diverted to the Dominican Republic after attempting to land in Port-au-Prince.

“Following the flight’s arrival at [Cibao International Airport in Santo Domingo], an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire,” the company said. “One Flight Attendant on board reported minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel. No Guest injuries were reported.”

JetBlue Airways, in a comment to Quartz, said that no passengers were injured and the plane landed safely in the United States.

“On Monday, November 11, JetBlue flight 935 from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, landed safely at New York’s JFK Airport,” the company said. “While no issues were initially reported by the operating crew, a post-flight inspection later identified that the aircraft’s exterior had been struck by a bullet. We are actively investigating this incident in collaboration with relevant authorities.”

Haiti has struggled with violence and political instability since its founders achieved independence from France in 1804. For decades, militant groups have fought for control with a series of governments installed by foreign governments including the U.S., France, and Canada.

An op-ed last year from the The Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti directly links the country’s loss of sovereignty with its current turmoils.

“Although international analysts often date Haiti’s crisis to the July 2021 assassination of President [Jovenel] Moïse, it has been brewing for far longer,” the group wrote. “For over a decade, individuals associated with the Pati Ayisyen Tèt Kale (PHTK) political party have deliberately dismantled Haiti’s democratic institutions, corrupted its accountability mechanisms, and built up gangs as instruments of political violence, all while continuing to receive international support.”