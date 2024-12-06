Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous

Travel

The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous

Vio, a travel booking website, looked at its data to better understand the habits of those staying in hotels

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Depending on where you’re going, booking your trip last minute might not be a bad thing.

Vio.com, a travel booking website, looked at its data to better understand booking habits in the U.S. It found that on average, travelers using its platform book U.S. hotels just five days in advance.

It also found that booking U.S. hotels last minute often saves people up to 30%, as hotels discount their nightly rates to try to fill their rooms.

But some cities see more spontaneous bookings than others. Check out which five cities in the U.S. are booked the most last-minute and which are booked the longest in advance, according to Vio.

5th Least Spontaneous: Miami Beach, Florida

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
4th Least Spontaneous: Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)
3rd Least Spontaneous: New Orleans, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)
2nd Least Spontaneous: New York, New York

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Luke Hales (Getty Images)
Least Spontaneous: Honolulu, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)
5th Most Spontaneous: Chesapeake, Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Screenshot: Instagram: @cityofchesapeakeva
4th Most Spontaneous: Lakeland, Florida

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Dick Maulden / 500px (Getty Images)
3rd Most Spontaneous: Amarillo, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Ted Horowitz Photography (Getty Images)
2nd Most Spontaneous: El Paso, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Mark A Paulda (Getty Images)
Most Spontaneous: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous
Photo: Will & Deni McIntyre (Getty Images)
