7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn't want them

Ah, to be a college kid again. And if you are reading this and you are a college kid.... just enjoy, because jobs, kids, and mortgages are on the way.

Advertisement

For many students, spring break someplace warm is a rite of passage. But some cities are telling the often booze-filled breakers to stay away. Still, other cities cautiously welcome them, knowing that their presence will keep cash register drawers at local businesses full.

Here are seven destinations that will welcome your student, and one that isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat.