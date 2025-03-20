Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Travel

7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn't want them

Fort Lauderdale welcomes students with open arms. Miami Beach not so much

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Ah, to be a college kid again. And if you are reading this and you are a college kid.... just enjoy, because jobs, kids, and mortgages are on the way.

For many students, spring break someplace warm is a rite of passage. But some cities are telling the often booze-filled breakers to stay away. Still, other cities cautiously welcome them, knowing that their presence will keep cash register drawers at local businesses full.

Here are seven destinations that will welcome your student, and one that isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida


Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

Fort Lauderdale, long a beacon for breakers, is welcoming them, but with reminders to bring sunscreen and respect. “Come for the fun, but remember to play by the rules. Love may be blind, but we’ll be watching,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Chief William Schultz says in a reality show-themed public service ad being broadcast locally.

Fort Myers Beach, Florida


Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Visitors may still have to walk by piles of debris, but the city is welcoming college students for spring break. This idyllic spot on Florida’s southwest coast was laid waste by Hurricane Ian in 2022, and Helene and Milton caused damage in 2024. However, the Fort Myers News-Press (GCI) reports that local resorts are ready to welcome college students back, with one resort having just opened five floors of renovated rooms.

South Padre Island, Texas


South Padre Island, Texas

Students party at Clayton’s Bar &amp; Grill in 2023, a scene sure to repeat itself this year.
Students party at Clayton’s Bar & Grill in 2023, a scene sure to repeat itself this year.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

This weekend will be one of the busiest times of the year at this perennial spring break hot spot.

“We are expecting thousands of visitors this weekend. It is sort of the overlap weekend between these two spring break weeks,” Visit South Padre Island Executive Director Blake Henry told a local TV station.

The local tourism board has all the tools students need on their website to plan an “epic” spring break. College students appear to feel the welcoming vibe, returning year after year here.

Cancun, Mexico


Cancun, Mexico

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Yes, you do need to pack a passport. But other than that, Cancun isn’t much farther than a flight to Florida. This Mexican beach destination continues to be a draw for spring breakers and that is just as true this year.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona


Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Who says you need an ocean for spring break? No, you just need a beach. And some lakes - like Arizona’s Lake Havasu - have beaches to rival that of any ocean. And you don’t really have tides here to knock you down either. Local news outlets have heralded the arrival of college students to Lake Havasu City for the 2025 spring break, partaking in the lake, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the city’s lively waterfront scene.

Panama City Beach, Florida


Panama City Beach, Florida

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

For midwesterners seeking a “close” beach, it doesn’t get much closer than Panama City Beach. If you’re lucky, you can make it in 11 hours by car from places like Cincinnati and St. Louis. And your journey will be rewarded with sugar-white sand and emerald seas, along with lots of partying!

Jamaica

Jamaica

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

U.S. News & World Report includes Jamaica on its Top 10 list of Spring Break destinations. The magazine cites the reggae music, the beaches, and the food as reasons to go. No matter where you stay, the magazine says, expect plenty of food with jerk seasoning, warm weather, welcoming islanders and no shortage of rum punch!

Stay Away - Miami Beach


Stay Away - Miami Beach

Image for article titled 7 spring break destinations for college kids — and 1 that doesn&#39;t want them
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

All the cops are a bit of buzzkill for college spring breakers. After increasingly destructive and sometimes violent crowds, Miami Beach decided to be done with spring break. You won’t find a welcome mat here if you are coming with a keg.

