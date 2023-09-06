NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $181 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $658 million to $660 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM