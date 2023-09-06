Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Sprinkler: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Yesterday
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

Advertisement

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $181 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $658 million to $660 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM