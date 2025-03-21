Sprinklr Inc. Class A (CXM) reports earnings

In This Story CXM +0.28%

Sprinklr Inc. Class A (CXM+0.28% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports total revenue of $796.4 million for the fiscal year, a 9% increase from $732.4 million in the previous year. Subscription revenue accounted for $717.9 million, while professional services contributed $78.5 million.

Operating income for the year was $24.0 million, compared to $33.9 million in the prior year. The company reported a net income of $121.6 million, up from $51.4 million in the previous year, primarily due to the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

Sprinklr's costs of revenue increased to $222.1 million from $179.4 million, driven by higher data and hosting costs and increased subcontractor costs for professional services.

Research and development expenses were $92.0 million, remaining relatively flat compared to the previous year. Sales and marketing expenses also remained stable at $321.7 million.

General and administrative expenses rose to $136.7 million from $105.9 million, due to increased personnel-related costs and consulting expenses.

Sprinklr reported cash and cash equivalents of $145.3 million and marketable securities of $338.2 million as of January 31, 2025.

The company completed its $300 million share repurchase program during the fiscal year, repurchasing 25.5 million shares.

Sprinklr's remaining performance obligations totaled $987.7 million, with $612.5 million expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

The company continues to focus on expanding its customer base, increasing revenue from existing customers, and further international expansion.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Sprinklr Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.