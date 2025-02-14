Earnings Snapshots

SR Bancorp Inc. (SRBK) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
SRBK+0.73%

SR Bancorp Inc. (SRBK+0.73%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in total assets to $1.06 billion from $1.02 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. This increase is primarily attributed to new loan originations.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $53.4 million, up from $45.9 million, while securities held-to-maturity decreased to $148.8 million from $156.1 million due to principal repayments and maturities.

Advertisement

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Loans receivable, net, increased to $775.8 million from $731.9 million, driven by growth in residential mortgage loans and commercial loans.

Advertisement

Total liabilities increased by $45.0 million to $866.4 million, mainly due to a $30.0 million advance from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and an increase in deposits.

Advertisement

Deposits grew to $824.1 million from $807.1 million, with interest-bearing accounts seeing significant growth.

Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million, down from $1.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. Net interest income decreased to $7.2 million from $9.0 million, impacted by a decrease in the net interest margin.

Advertisement

Interest income decreased to $11.5 million from $12.3 million, while interest expense increased to $4.3 million from $3.3 million.

Noninterest income increased to $627,000 from $365,000, driven by higher service charges and fees.

Advertisement

Noninterest expense decreased to $6.5 million from $7.5 million, with reductions in salaries and employee benefits.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $12,000, compared to a recovery of $107,000 in the previous year.

Advertisement

SR Bancorp's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.65% at the end of the quarter.

The filing also provides details on the company's investment activities, liquidity, and capital resources, indicating a stable financial position with sufficient liquidity to meet future obligations.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the SR Bancorp Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.