The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Travel

A new list factors in prices, weather — and Irish population

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can be fun no matter where you live, but some cities pull out all the stops.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday. It looked at several key factors, like the number of parades, Irish pubs per capita, and share of the population that is Irish. It also tried to find the cities where celebrating wouldn’t break your bank, factoring in beer, hotel, and food costs.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish, but it’s become a beloved cultural holiday for millions of Americans regardless of their ancestry,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate, and good weather.”

“Celebrating in one of these cities will increase your chances of having a memorable holiday, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see which cities made the list.

#10: Pittsburgh

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Jeff Swensen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Buffalo

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: John Normile / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Henderson, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: David Becker / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: New York City

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Chicago

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Worcester, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Santa Rosa, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Kimberly White / Stringer (Getty Images)
#3: Savannah

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Reno, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Trevor Bexon / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Boston

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick&#39;s Day
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
