The rise of stablecoins: 5 trends to watch

If you’re familiar with cryptocurrencies, you’ve likely heard of stablecoins. These are a type of cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar, gold, or other financial instruments. Some of the most popular stablecoins include Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and PayPal USD (PYPL) (PYUSD).

When entering the crypto market, investors typically convert fiat currency like the U.S. dollar into cryptocurrency. The easiest way to do this is to purchase stablecoins pegged to fiat value. A stablecoin acts as a digital dollar for crypto investors and becomes a medium for them to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For example, converting U.S. dollars to crypto often involves buying Tether (USDT).

Stablecoins have emerged as a major trend. Let’s take a look at how they are evolving.