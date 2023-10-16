Make business better.™️
Staffing 360: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

The company posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAF

