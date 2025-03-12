StandardAero Inc. (SARO) reports earnings

In This Story SARO -2.26%

StandardAero Inc. (SARO-2.26% ) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The report details the company's financial performance, including a revenue increase of 14.8% to $5.24 billion, driven by growth across its commercial aerospace, military, and business aviation markets.

Net income for the year was $11.0 million, compared to a net loss of $35.1 million in the previous year. This improvement was attributed to increased demand and market share capture in the commercial aerospace sector.

The company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $690.5 million, representing a 23.0% increase from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to 13.2% from 12.3% in 2023.

StandardAero completed its initial public offering on October 2, 2024, raising net proceeds of $1.20 billion, which were used to repay existing debt.

The company also entered into a new credit agreement on October 31, 2024, providing for a $2.25 billion term loan and a $750 million revolving credit facility, which replaced previous debt facilities.

StandardAero's Engine Services segment generated $4.64 billion in revenue, a 14.7% increase, while the Component Repair Services segment reported $592.4 million in revenue, up 15.4%.

The report highlights ongoing supply chain challenges impacting parts availability and engine throughput, which the company is actively managing.

StandardAero's balance sheet as of December 31, 2024, shows total assets of $6.21 billion, with total liabilities of $3.84 billion and stockholders' equity of $2.37 billion.

The company continues to focus on expanding its service offerings and geographic presence, as evidenced by the acquisition of Aero Turbine, Inc. in August 2024.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the StandardAero Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.