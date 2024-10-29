Starbucks is paring down its menu

In This Story SBUX +0.12%

Starbucks (SBUX+0.12% ) is bidding farewell to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu.

Oleato drinks will longer be served starting Nov. 7, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to Quartz. This shake-up “fits” into the company’s “standard course of business” of regularly update its menu, particularly as it prepares for the launch of its holiday drinks.

Discontinuing the drink was decided before CEO Brian Niccol took over in September. Since then, Niccol has pledged to drive growth after three straight quarters of declining same-store sales. Part of his strategy involves paring down the menu to lighten the load for baristas while improving speed, service, and accuracy. By eliminating less popular items like Oleato and toffee nut syrup, and taking a breather on innovations, Starbucks hopes to create a more efficient lineup.

Introduced with high hopes in early 2023 by former CEO Howard Schultz, who drew inspiration from a trip to Italy, the Oleato drinks were touted as a revolutionary way to enjoy coffee but were met with pushback from customers, some of whom reported that the drinks spurred frequent bathroom trips and made their “stomach speak.”

Starbucks is aiming to trim the fat with its menu overhaul. The scale-down coincides with a new directive for corporate employees: Come into the office three days a week or quit. The mandate is part of the coffee chain’s “standardized process,” set to launch in January. Employees who do not comply risk “separation,” though the company has not detailed how it will monitor the new policy.

The change is expected to impact more than 3,000 corporate employees, while the majority work in-store. Last year, numerous Starbucks corporate employees signed a petition opposing the in-office mandate.