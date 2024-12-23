Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays

A law firm studied traffic data to determine what states have the most hazardous roads in December

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: Kinga Krzeminska (Getty Images)

There is a lot to watch for on the roads this holiday season, whether it’s icy conditions, increased traffic, or drivers under the influence.

Advertisement

TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers pulled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see which states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season. It looked at fatal crash data from the past five December to determine the results.

The firm found that there are multiple factors that contribute to unsafe road conditions, including more people driving at high-risk hours to make it in time for the holidays.

The group determined that weekends “dominate as the deadliest days, especially Saturdays, when celebrations ramp up, and late-night driving becomes more frequent.” It said, unsurprisingly, that roads tend to be most dangerous during the evening hours.

Check out which eight states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#8: Mississippi

#8: Mississippi

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#7: Missouri

#7: Missouri

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: Henryk Sadura (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#6: South Carolina

#6: South Carolina

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: David J Ocasio (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#5: Louisiana

#5: Louisiana

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: Kathryn8 (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#4: New Mexico

#4: New Mexico

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#3: Wyoming

#3: Wyoming

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: RichVintage (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#2: Arkansas

#2: Arkansas

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: JeremyMasonMcGraw.com (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#1: Delaware

#1: Delaware

Image for article titled 8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays
Photo: Bo Shen (Getty Images)
Advertisement