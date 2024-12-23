8 states with the most dangerous roads in America during the holidays

There is a lot to watch for on the roads this holiday season, whether it’s icy conditions, increased traffic, or drivers under the influence.

TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers pulled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see which states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season. It looked at fatal crash data from the past five December to determine the results.

The firm found that there are multiple factors that contribute to unsafe road conditions, including more people driving at high-risk hours to make it in time for the holidays.

The group determined that weekends “dominate as the deadliest days, especially Saturdays, when celebrations ramp up, and late-night driving becomes more frequent.” It said, unsurprisingly, that roads tend to be most dangerous during the evening hours.

Check out which eight states have the most dangerous roads during the holiday season.