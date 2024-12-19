Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least

Is your state more Santa Claus or Ebeenezer Scrooge?

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

For many people, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But in some states, the Christmas spirit is decidedly lower than others.

Advertisement

The online language learning platform, Preply, recently released their 2024 Christmas Spirit Index. The report ranked all 50 states based on the frequency with which residents searched for 12 festive keywords, divided by the population of the states. The findings revealed that the most and least festive states were distributed throughout the country – with the three most Christmas-y each located in a different region.

Even as Americans become both increasingly more diverse and less religious, Christmas remains a popular holiday. Nine out of 10 Americans celebrate Christmas with almost half viewing it primarily as a cultural holiday, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey.

In a 2019 AP-NORC survey, ninety-four percent of Americans say the winter holidays make them feel grateful, while 80% describe their emotions as “festive.” At the same time, however, many people described unpleasant feelings associated with December. Forty-four percent of Americans said the holiday season was a “sad” time of year and 41% said they felt “lonely.”

Experts recommend mitigating the negative emotions associated with the holiday season by making a point to connect with others – whether they be friends, family, or complete strangers, who are in need.

“Call someone you know who has no family, write a letter to your recently widowed family friend, or reach out to someone who’s recently gotten divorced or lost their job,” holistic wellness coach, Kama Hagar, told Real Simple. “The holidays are super hard on everyone, especially those in lonely or insecure situations. Make it a weekly practice to reach out to call or FaceTime to bring others some holiday spirit.”

Continue reading to learn which states have the most and least Christmas spirit, according to Preply.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5th Least Christmas Spirit: Mississippi

5th Least Christmas Spirit: Mississippi

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Danny Lehman (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4th Least Christmas Spirit: Montana

4th Least Christmas Spirit: Montana

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3rd Least Christmas Spirit: South Dakota

3rd Least Christmas Spirit: South Dakota

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Adam Hester (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2nd Least Christmas Spirit: Wyoming

2nd Least Christmas Spirit: Wyoming

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: James Keith (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Least Christmas Spirit: Alaska

Least Christmas Spirit: Alaska

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: James Keith (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5th Most Christmas Spirit: Washington

5th Most Christmas Spirit: Washington

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Caroline Purser (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4th Most Christmas Spirit: Illinois

4th Most Christmas Spirit: Illinois

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Joe Daniel Price (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3rd Most Christmas Spirit: Virginia

3rd Most Christmas Spirit: Virginia

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Bill Dickinson (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2nd Most Christmas Spirit: Massachusetts

2nd Most Christmas Spirit: Massachusetts

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Most Christmas Spirit: Utah

Most Christmas Spirit: Utah

Image for article titled 5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
Photo: Erik Isakson (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement