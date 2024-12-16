Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest

Cybersecurity

The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest

Americans lost an estimated $10 billion to fraud in 2023

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Illustration: rob dobi (Getty Images)

No matter where you live, it’s important to be mindful of data breaches and scams proliferating online.

Americans lost an estimated $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion dollars from the year before, but residents of some states are more vulnerable to identity theft and fraud than others.

WalletHub looked at 14 different metrics to determine where people are most likely to fall victim to scams and fraud. The study factored in everything from identity theft complaints per capita to state spyware laws to the median loss amount due to fraud.

“Living in a state with robust legal protections against identity theft and fraud, such as identity theft passports and cybersecurity task forces, can decrease your risk of falling victim to these crimes, though staying vigilant and protecting yourself online is still the most important,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Check out which states leave their residents the most and least vulnerable to cyberattacks, scams, and identity theft.

5th Least Vulnerable: Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Andy Sacks (Getty Images)
4th Least Vulnerable: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Alan Schein (Getty Images)
3rd Least Vulnerable: Montana

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Krista Taylor (Getty Images)
2nd Least Vulnerable: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Onne van der Wal (Getty Images)
Least Vulnerable: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)
5th Most Vulnerable: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
4th Most Vulnerable: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Stefano Salvetti (Getty Images)
3rd Most Vulnerable: California

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Doug Meek (Getty Images)
2nd Most Vulnerable: Delaware

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: Tobias Smith / 500px (Getty Images)
Most Vulnerable: District of Columbia

Image for article titled The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest
Photo: WOWstockfootage (Getty Images)
