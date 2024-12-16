The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest

No matter where you live, it’s important to be mindful of data breaches and scams proliferating online.

Americans lost an estimated $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion dollars from the year before, but residents of some states are more vulnerable to identity theft and fraud than others.

WalletHub looked at 14 different metrics to determine where people are most likely to fall victim to scams and fraud. The study factored in everything from identity theft complaints per capita to state spyware laws to the median loss amount due to fraud.

“Living in a state with robust legal protections against identity theft and fraud, such as identity theft passports and cybersecurity task forces, can decrease your risk of falling victim to these crimes, though staying vigilant and protecting yourself online is still the most important,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.



Check out which states leave their residents the most and least vulnerable to cyberattacks, scams, and identity theft.