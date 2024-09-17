The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they're rising least

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Economic Indicators

Some states are seeing astronomic rent spikes, while others are seeing more moderate increases

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

One thing most Americans can probably agree on is that the rent is too high.

According to new data from the US Census Bureau, more than 21 million renting households spent 30% or more of their income on rent in 2023.

“Housing costs rose between 2022 and 2023 for both homeowners and renters. The median cost of housing for renters rose from $1,354 to $1,406 (after adjusting for inflation),” Molly Ross, a survey statistician with the U.S. Census Bureau said in a press release.

Check out which states saw the highest rises in rent between 2022 and 2023 and which saw the lowest, according to Census Data.

5th Highest: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: George Frey (Getty Images)

Rent rose 11% between 2022 and 2023 in Wyoming, where the median gross rent went from $895 to $1,000.

4th Highest: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Image: John Coletti (Getty Images)

Rent rose 12.7% between 2022 and 2023 in Florida, where the median gross rent went from $1,525 to $1,719.

3rd Highest: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

Rent rose 13% between 2022 and 2023 in Utah, where the median gross rent went from $1,372 to $1,551.

2nd Highest: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Jon Lovette (Getty Images)

Rent rose 13.5% between 2022 and 2023 in New Mexico, where the median gross rent went from $955 to $1,084.

Highest: Maine

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Edwin Remsberg (Getty Images)

Rent rose 15.1% between 2022 and 2023 in Maine, where the median gross rent went from $1,033 to $1,189.

5th Lowest: New York

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Rent rose 4.1% between 2022 and 2023 in New York, where the median gross rent went from $1,499 to $1,561.

4th Lowest: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Stevens Fremont (Getty Images)

Rent rose 3.7% between 2022 and 2023 in New York, where the median gross rent went from $984 to $1,020.

2nd Lowest: TIE — Washington D.C.

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Bloomberg Creative (Getty Images)

Rent rose 3.3% between 2022 and 2023 in Washington D.C., where the median gross rent went from $1,843 to $1,904.

2nd Lowest: TIE: Alaska

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)

Rent rose 3.3% between 2022 and 2023 in Alaska, where the median gross rent went from $1,329 to $1,373.

Lowest: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they&#39;re rising least
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)

Rent rose 2.9% between 2022 and 2023 in Mississippi, where the median gross rent went from $873 to $898.

