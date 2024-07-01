How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Economic Indicators

The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least

Mortgage debt comprises about three-fourths of the debt burden in the U.S., according to a study

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Mortgage debt has increased by 80% since 2003 and remains the primary source of debt in the US, a new study found.

The Kaplan Group, a commercial collection agency, released a study in June on the debt burden Americans face. It analyzed State Level Household Debt Statistics from 2003 to 2023 to discover that three-quarters of the total debt burden is mortgage debt.

Far behind mortgages are student loans and car loans, which each total 10% of Americans' debt burden. Credit card debt comprises 7% of the overall debt, The Kaplan Group found.

Take a look at the states with the five highest and five lowest average amounts of mortgage debt.

5th Highest: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Mengshin Lin (AP)

Average Mortgage Debt: $63,620.00

4th Highest: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Average Mortgage Debt: $64,750.00

3rd Highest: California

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Loren Elliott (Getty Images)

Average Mortgage Debt: $67,840.00

2nd Highest: Colorado

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Thomas Peipert (AP)

Average Mortgage Debt: $70,790.00

Highest: Washington DC

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Beth J. Harpaz (AP)

Average Mortgage Debt: $79,730.00

5th Lowest: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Walter G Arce Sr (AP)

Average Mortgage Debt: $25,270.00

4th Lowest: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

Average Mortgage Debt: $24,730.00

3rd Lowest: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Andre Seale (AP)

Average Mortgage Debt: $24,000.00

2nd Lowest: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

Average Mortgage Debt: $20,750.00

Lowest: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states where people have the most mortgage debt — and 5 where they have the least
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

Average Mortgage Debt: $19,610.00

