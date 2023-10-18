Make business better.™️
Steel Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $577.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $3.47.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.