Steel Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $577.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $3.47.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD