Stellantis recalls 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 1.2 million RAM pickup trucks in the U.S. for a software malfunction that could lead to crashes.



The recall affects 2019 and 2021-2024 RAM 1500 trucks. The NHTSA estimates 1,227,808 vehicles are affected by the recall and 100% of those Stellanis-owned RAM trucks have the defect.

According to government investigators, an anti-lock brake system malfunction on the RAM 1500s can disable the vehicle’s electronic stability control (ESC) system. An ESC system failure can “cause a vehicle crash without prior warning,” the NHTSA said in its recall report.

Stellanis spokesperson Frank Matyok told Quartz that the company “is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.”

Matyok said that customers with RAM 1500 trucks are being notified of the defect and can get their cars fixed for free at a dealership.

Stellanis also recalled 233,161 RAM 1500 trucks in Canada, Mexico, and other markets outside North America.

The news of the recall comes after Stellanis recalled more than 1 million Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles across North America in June due to a software bug that could increase the risk of a crash.