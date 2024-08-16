Autos

Stellantis is being sued by shareholders after lackluster earnings

They allege the automaker defrauded them by concealing rising inventories and other issues

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
New Jeep vehicles sit on a Dodge Chrysler-Jeep Ram dealership's lot on October 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
In This Story
STLA+0.68%

Stellantis is being sued by its U.S. shareholders. They allege the automaker defrauded them by concealing rising inventories and other issues before posting disappointing earnings. Those disappointing earnings caused the stock price to fall.

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The complaint, filed on August 15 in Manhattan federal court, argued that Stellantis artificially inflated its stock price for much of 2024 by making “overwhelmingly positive” assessments about inventories, pricing power, new products and its operating margin. From Reuters:

Shareholders said the truth came out on July 25 when Stellantis STLA+0.68% said first-half adjusted operating income fell 40% to 8.46 billion euros ($9.28 billion), below the 8.85 billion euros that analysts expected.

“This lawsuit is without merit and the company intends to vigorously defend itself,” Stellantis STLA+0.68% said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Stellantis also said adjusted operating income margin had fallen below its double-digit full-year target.

Its U.S.-listed shares fell $1.94, or 9.9%, to $17.66 in the two trading days after the announcement.

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight are also defendants.

Stellantis was created in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA. Its 14 brands include Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Dodge, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and others.

Advertisement

Related Content

Stellantis stock is sinking after the Jeep owner's CEO abruptly resigned
Mercedes and Chrysler are recalling more than 150,000 vehicles over safety issues

Related Content

Stellantis stock is sinking after the Jeep owner's CEO abruptly resigned
Mercedes and Chrysler are recalling more than 150,000 vehicles over safety issues

Reuters says it’s fairly common for shareholders to sue companies in the U.S. after unexpected stock price declines. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for Stellantis shareholders between February 15 and July 24 of this year.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik’s The Morning Shift.