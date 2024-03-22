Autos

Jeep maker Stellantis is laying off about 400 employees in the U.S.

The Dodge maker is also recalling 318,000 of its vehicles due to side air bag inflator hazards

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Affected employees will receive a compensation package, the company said.
Affected employees will receive a compensation package, the company said.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Stellantis, the multinational maker of Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Maserati, is laying off roughly 400 U.S. employees as it looks to cut costs to produce its first batch of electric vehicles in the states.

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Layoffs will primarily affect the company’s software and engineering/technology departments, Stellantis said in a statement to Quartz.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeep and Chrysler parent Stellantis recalls more than 1 million vehicles over rear-camera issues
'Disaster has arrived' at Stellantis

Related Content

Jeep and Chrysler parent Stellantis recalls more than 1 million vehicles over rear-camera issues
'Disaster has arrived' at Stellantis

The reductions will be effective March 31 and add up to about a 2% cutback across the departments, the company said. Affected workers began to receive notifications of the layoffs on Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

“As the auto industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures around the world, Stellantis continues to make the appropriate structural decisions across the enterprise to improve efficiency and optimize our cost structure,” the company said.

Advertisement

Workers will receive a compensation package and transition assistance, Stellantis added.

The company said the move will help it better align its resources to remain competitive as it looks to produce its inaugural fleet of EVs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company said Friday that it would be recalling 318,000 vehicles due to side air bag inflator hazards, which can explode with excessive force, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), said in a report.

Recalls apply to the 2018-2021 Dodge Charger model and the 2018-2021 Chrysler 300.

Advertisement

Stellantis said no injuries have been reported. Dealers have been told to fix the faulty parts for free.

More Stellantis News

Stellantis recalls nearly 318,000 cars to replace side air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel

Advertisement

Mercedes and Chrysler are recalling more than 150,000 vehicles over safety issues

Maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles to follow California’s strict emissions standards

Advertisement

Stellantis is the latest carmaker to invest in Brazil, following GM and Volkswagen

Listen to Tail lights: Smart signals from the Quartz Obsession podcast, to learn about what may very well become your favorite car part. Check it out now on Spotify | Apple | Google | Pandora