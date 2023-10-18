Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Stepan Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

Advertisement

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $562.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCL