6 of the best stocks from Trump's first 100 days — and 3 of the worst

The first 100 days of the Trump administration unleashed economic chaos throughout the U.S. economy, including the stock market, which saw the worst first 100 days of a presidency since Nixon. Still, there were winners (and losers) among the S&P 500.

Advertisement

“It’s been a mixed bag during Trump’s first 100 days. Tariff-heavy rhetoric and policy have helped some U.S.-centric firms in mining, metals, and some manufacturing, while others with international supply chains have lagged,” Michael Martin, vice-president of strategy at trading platform TradingBlock, tells Quartz.

Martin says that investors seem to be betting on a more protectionist, pro-domestic-production environment, and that’s showing up in sector performance.

Martin notes that since Trump’s inauguration, gold has been the clear winner. Since January 20, the price of gold has climbed over 20%. Newmont Corporation (NEM) (NEM), the largest gold mining company in the U.S., has also surged, up more than 24% over the past 100 days, driven by rising gold prices and strong earnings.

Martin further notes that many companies with strong domestic manufacturing operations have also seen a boost from the tariffs. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) (STLD), an American steel producer, has fared the tariff storm quite well, with its stock up a modest 3.6% over Trump’s first 100 days as president.

David Meier, senior analyst at The Motley Fool describes the volatility.

“It’s been a wild ride for stocks since Donald Trump took office in January 2025. I haven’t experienced this many ups and downs since my last trip to the amusement park with my daughter (we’re both huge roller coaster fans),” Meier said.

Even though the market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, he notes, is down about 6% year to date, there have been some big winners as well as big losers. Let’s take a look at the best and worst performing stocks in the index as of April 29, 2025 — Palantir (PLTR) (NYSE: PLTR) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) (Nasdaq: DECK), respectively — and see why they diverged so much.