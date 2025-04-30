How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

6 of the best stocks from Trump's first 100 days — and 3 of the worst

About
Markets

6 of the best stocks from Trump's first 100 days — and 3 of the worst

Some companies saw their shares lifted following Trump's inauguration, while others got pummeled

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The first 100 days of the Trump administration unleashed economic chaos throughout the U.S. economy, including the stock market, which saw the worst first 100 days of a presidency since Nixon. Still, there were winners (and losers) among the S&P 500.

Advertisement

“It’s been a mixed bag during Trump’s first 100 days. Tariff-heavy rhetoric and policy have helped some U.S.-centric firms in mining, metals, and some manufacturing, while others with international supply chains have lagged,” Michael Martin, vice-president of strategy at trading platform TradingBlock, tells Quartz.

Martin says that investors seem to be betting on a more protectionist, pro-domestic-production environment, and that’s showing up in sector performance.

Martin notes that since Trump’s inauguration, gold has been the clear winner. Since January 20, the price of gold has climbed over 20%. Newmont Corporation (NEM) (NEM), the largest gold mining company in the U.S., has also surged, up more than 24% over the past 100 days, driven by rising gold prices and strong earnings.

Martin further notes that many companies with strong domestic manufacturing operations have also seen a boost from the tariffs. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) (STLD), an American steel producer, has fared the tariff storm quite well, with its stock up a modest 3.6% over Trump’s first 100 days as president.

David Meier, senior analyst at The Motley Fool describes the volatility.
“It’s been a wild ride for stocks since Donald Trump took office in January 2025. I haven’t experienced this many ups and downs since my last trip to the amusement park with my daughter (we’re both huge roller coaster fans),” Meier said.

Even though the market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, he notes, is down about 6% year to date, there have been some big winners as well as big losers. Let’s take a look at the best and worst performing stocks in the index as of April 29, 2025 — Palantir (PLTR) (NYSE: PLTR) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) (Nasdaq: DECK), respectively — and see why they diverged so much.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Palantir

Palantir

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Image: fair use

While other tech stocks have struggled, data analytics software company Palantir has been a stand-out since Trump took office, seeing its shares soaring 57 percent.

Advertisement

Morningstar writes about the company in its pre-earnings (May 5) analysis:

“What Palantir is doing is pretty remarkable; they have been around for 20 years and are still receiving new AI tailwinds. This is increasing their realization of expansion and upsell opportunities, which translates into more NDR. “

DOGE has gutted government agencies but could help Palantir with its data analytics programs.

“I think DOGE is going to bring meritocracy and transparency to government, and that’s exactly what our commercial business is,” Shyam Sankar, Palantir’s chief technology officer remarked on the company’s February earnings call February.

Martin notes:

“Palantir has been one of the few large-cap tech stocks to outperform this year. I believe a large part of this is due to its increasingly central role in the U.S. government. As the Trump administration pushes to streamline departments and cut traditional consulting contracts, Palantir’s AI-driven platform is stepping in as a faster and more scalable solution.”

Meier agrees that Palantir is well-positioned to capitalize on the government efficiency drive.

“Palantir has been a hot technology stock so far in 2025. The software company helps governments and businesses make better decisions by offering a plethora of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms on its platform. All entities, public or private, want to make better decisions using their data, and Palantir makes that happen … for a price of course,” Meier says. “ In fact, that’s the biggest reason the stock is up about 53% in 2025.”

 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Image: Philip Morris

Cigarette giant Philip Morris did well during the first 100 days. Experts say a lot of its supply chains and cigarette-smoking countries are out of the main line of tariff fire. Plus, they have excelled in rolling out cigarette alternatives.

Advertisement

According to Morningstar, Philip Morris International (PM) is the world’s largest tobacco company by volume, with cigarette sales to roughly 170 countries.

“Despite such dominance, its goal is to completely replace its cigarette sales with reduced-risk alternatives. As of 2024, roughly 40% of revenue came from smoke-free products, though its goal of two-thirds of revenue by 2030 looks lofty and we forecast it’ll be reach roughly 50% by 2029,” Morningstar notes.

Martin says that Philip Morris has rallied this year alongside other flight-to-safety stocks. The company acquired Swedish Match two years ago, which produces Zyn pouches, which are now ubiquitous.

“It’s hard to walk into any convenience store in Chicago and not see towering rows of them. During times of uncertainty, nicotine tends to hold up well as a category,” Martin says.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Dollar General

Dollar General

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Dollar General (DG) claimed the third spot among other surging companies on the S&P 500 over the past 100 days.

Advertisement

CEO Todd Vasos said in an earnings call that the company is “well positioned” to withstand the tariffs and is watching the situation closely.

“Given the already stressed financial condition of our core customer, we are closely monitoring these (tariffs) and any other potential economic headwinds, including any changes to government entitlement programs,” said Vasos.

Chuck Zhang, CFO of PolyFlow, the PayFi protocol linking real-world assets with DeFi, says that tariffs have made Dollar General’s goods more appealing to many.

“Tariff-driven price increases on goods made Dollar General’s value proposition even more appealing, and persistent inflation kept lower-income Americans on a tight budget,” Zhang says, noting that the result was robust traffic and sales at dollar stores.

“From a market perspective, Dollar General became a darling – a domestic-focused retailer with limited trade risk and a clear runway to gain customers in hard times,” Zhang says.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

Since Trump’s inauguration, gold has been the clear winner, say Martin.

“Since January 20, the price of gold has climbed over 20%. Newmont Corporation (NEM), the largest gold mining company in the U.S., has also surged, up more than 24% over the past 100 days, driven by rising gold prices and strong earnings,” Martin says.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images)

Martin says that many companies with strong domestic manufacturing operations have also seen a boost from the tariffs. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD), an American steel producer, has fared the tariff storm quite well, Martin notes, with its stock up a modest 3.6% over Trump’s first 100 days as president.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Netflix

Netflix

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Maria Tama (Getty Images)

Netflix (NFLX) shares have climbed 28 percent from January 1 as streaming solidified and people sought out more value-priced entertainment options.

Advertisement

Morningstar says that while Netflix’s growth in the U.S. has been flat, they are a great safe harbor for consumers during a recession.

“We think growth will slow. We think Netflix will hold up well in a recession and won’t be significantly impacted by tariffs, but we’d still expect any material economic slowdown to put even further pressure on growth, making it difficult to justify the inflated multiples at which the stock trades,” Morningstar notes in a quarterly analysis.

But the first 100 days of the Trump administration has also seen plenty of implosions.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Deckers Outdoors

Deckers Outdoors

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/ (Getty Images)

The manufacturer of iconic brands Hoka and Ugg saw its shares sink 48 percent during the first 100 days of Trump as tariff and supply-chain fears took hold.

Advertisement

Meier notes that Deckers owns some iconic brands that are very likely sitting in your closet: Ugg boots, Teva sandals, and Hoka running shoes, just to name a few. So why, Meier asks, is the stock off 45% in 2025, even with all those great footwear brands?

“It’s pretty simple: the market doesn’t like the company’s future prospects right now,” Meier says, noting that during its third-quarter earnings call for fiscal 2025, Deckers’ management team reported strong growth in sales for the third quarter and actually raised guidance for its full-year revenue outlook.

“That’s the problem. The implication in the new numbers was for sales to decline slightly from 3Q to 4Q. The stock sold off sharply at the end of January as a result of investors not expecting that to happen,” Meier said. “And the stock has moved lower ever since.

Meier says the other issue pressuring the stock is tariffs.

“Deckers Outdoor sources most of its footwear from China and Vietnam. And with the recent announcement of increased tariffs on products imported from those countries, investors worry that higher prices on its footwear could lead to lower sales and/or lower margins.”

Meier noted wryly that famed investor Ben Graham said the market acts like a weighing machine in the long term and a voting machine in the short term.

“If you look at Deckers’ long-term chart, the company has generated incredible performance over the past decade. But in 2025, investors have placed more votes with Palantir.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Telsa

Telsa

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Brandon Ball (Getty Images)

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) sank by almost one-third as company CEO Elon Musk inserted himself into divisive Washington D.C. politics.

Advertisement

“When people’s cars are in jeopardy of being keyed or set on fire out there, even people who support Musk or are indifferent [toward] Musk might think twice about buying a Tesla,” Baird analyst Ben Kallo told CNBC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines

Image for article titled 6 of the best stocks from Trump&#39;s first 100 days — and 3 of the worst
Photo: Brandon Ball (Getty Images)

Delta Airlines (DAL) stock has tanked 36 percent.

Martin notes that travel and booking companies have taken a significant hit over the last month as U.S. tourism, both domestic and international, has begun to ebb. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), for example, is down 40% over the past 100 days, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) (NCLH) is down by more than 44% over the same period.

Advertisement

11 / 11