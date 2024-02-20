Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world's richest people are buying and selling

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Markets

The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world's richest people are buying and selling

One billionaire recently increased his stake in Nvidia stock by more than 400%

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world&#39;s richest people are buying and selling
Photo: Stephanie LeCocq (Reuters)

Recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings have revealed the stocks the richest people in the world have been buying and selling in the past few months. Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold about $6 billion worth of the online retailer’s stock in February. Warren Buffet trimmed his stake in Apple by about 1% in the last quarter of 2023. And activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he has a nearly 10% stake in the budget airline JetBlue.

Advertisement

Here are some highlights of recent stock transactions made by the world’s wealthiest people.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos is currently the world’s second richest man with an estimated net worth of $194 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Pool (Reuters)

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos has sold off about $6 billion in shares of Amazon this February, shrinking his stake in the company by about 2%. But he doesn’t seem finished yet. In a prior filing, Bezos proposed the sale of 50 million Amazon shares (pdf) worth an estimated $8.4 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett has a net worth of $134 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters)

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway sold off about 1% of its stake in Apple in the last quarter of 2023. Berkshire Hathaway now has a 5.9% stake in the tech giant worth about $176 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. He also slashed his stake in HP by 78%. In contrast, Buffett has increased his stake in Chevron by 18% to more than $18 billion, according to Forbes. The holding company also grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by almost 9% to about $14.5 million and in satellite radio company SiriusXM to about $220 million.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn
Activist investor Carl Icahn has net worth of $6.04 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Activist investor Carl Icahn revealed this week that he holds a 9.91% stake in the budget airline JetBlue. In an SEC filing he described JetBlue stock as undervalued, making it “an attractive investment opportunity.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Bill Gates
Bill Gates has a net worth of $147 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: DENIS BALIBOUSE (Reuters)

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced its stake in Microsoft about 3% to about $14 billion, in the last quarter of 2023. During the same period it also trimmed its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B stock by 12% to $7 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio has a net worth of $16.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Thomas Mukoya (Reuters)

Bridgewater Associates, the investment firm founded by Ray Dalio, increased its stake in the computer chip company Nvidia by 458%, in the last three months of 2023. It also bought 500,000 new shares of Google parent company, Alphabet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman
Bill Ackman has a net worth of $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.
Image: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Bill Ackman’s hedge fund management company, Pershing Square, grew its stake in the real estate company Howard Hughes Holdings by 12% or 2 million shares. He also decreased his stakes in Lowe’s and Chipotle by 82% and 13%, respectively.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim

Image for article titled The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world&#39;s richest people are buying and selling
Image: Henry Romero (Getty Images)

Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim bought $300 million stock in two American energy companies. Slim’s firm, Control Empresarial de Capitales, bought $230 million shares of Talos Energy and $75 million in PBF Energy in January.

Advertisement

9 / 9