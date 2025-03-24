Nvidia, Palantir, Tesla, MicroStrategy, Bayer, James Hardie, AZEK: Stocks to watch today

Stocks may open higher today as futures tied to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all gained following reports that the Trump administration may take a more-targeted approach than initially planned on tariffs it’s set to roll out on April 2.

The White House will probably omit industry-specific tariffs but apply reciprocal levies on nations that account for the bulk of trade with the U.S., the Wall Street Journal (NWSA-0.26% ) said, citing an unidentified Trump administration official.

With investors uncertain about what will materialize from Donald Trump’s plans — especially over trade — economic indicators are set to be in focus this week.

On Monday, the preliminary purchasing manager index (PMI) numbers for March will probably whow economic deterioration. The manufacturing reading may have dropped to 52.2 from 52.7, and the services level to 50.1 from 51, according to the StreetAccount survey. A number above 50 indicates expansion. The data are due at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called a snap election for April 28 over the weekend. His ruling Liberal party is leading in some polls.

The ShopTalk Conference starts in Las Vegas on Monday and runs through Thursday. It will focus on the future of retail and e-commerce.

Here are some stocks to watch today:

Bayer

Bayer (BAYRY-0.31% ) was ordered by a Georgia jury to pay about $2.1 billion to a plaintiff who claimed its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, Bloomberg reported. The company said it plans to appeal the verdict. The company has won 17 out of the last 25 trials over the issue. The company’s ADRs may be active on Monday after its shars fell more than 6% in Europe.

James Hardie and AZEK

James Hardie (JHX+1.70% ) stock fell 11% premarket after unveiling an agreement on Sunday to buy AZEK (AZEK-0.98% ) for a total of $8.75 billion, including debt. AZEK investors will receive $26.45 in cash and 1.0340 James Hardie shares for each of their shares. AZEK surged 23%. Both companies make construction materials.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy’s (MSTR+0.23% ) stock jumped almost 5% premarket after the tech company said it now owns 506,137 Bitcoins.

Nvidia and Palantir

Nvidia’s (NVDA-1.54% ) and Palantir’s (PLTR+2.22% ) shares rose before the open by about 1.9% and 2.75%, respectively. Bloomberg News reported that Jack Ma’s Ant Group (BABA-1.45% ) has used China-made semiconductors to develop techniques for training AI models that would cut costs by 20%.

Tesla

Tesla’s (TSLA+3.88% ) stock gained about 4% in premarket trading, extending Friday’s 5.3% gain. The shares have lost about 25% of their value over the past month.