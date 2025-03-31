The Magnificent 7, automakers, Warner Bros. Discovery, U.S. Bancorp, Chinese banks: Stocks to watch today

Stocks fell in premarket trading on Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has pushed his team to be more aggressive on tariffs in recent days. Futures tied to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed toward a lower open.

The Magnificent 7 shares may extend their declines on Monday. Premarket drops were 6.4% for Tesla (TSLA-3.99% ), 4.9% for Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL-5.03% ), 4.5% for Nvidia (NVDA-1.50% ), 2.5% for Meta (META-4.31% ), 2.3% for Amazon (AMZN-4.48% ). 1.7% for Microsoft (MSFT-3.37% ), and 0.8% for Apple (AAPL-2.46% ). Automakers including GM (GM-1.37% ), Ford (F-2.12% ), Stellantis (STLA-4.19% ) and Toyota (TM-2.84% ) also fell in premarket and overseas trading.

Advisers have considered instituting tariffs of up to 20% on almost all U.S. trading partners, the Journal said, adding that Trump has pushed to levy import taxes on goods from all countries with which the U.S. has a trade deficit. The possibility of so-called “reciprocal” tariffs remains on the table, it added. He’s due to make a major announcement on tariffs on Wednesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs (GS-3.22% ) economists increased their forecast odds of a recession over the next 12 months from 20% to 35%.

Economic indicators on Monday include the Chicago Business Barometer PMI for March, due at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The index may have fallen to 44.1 from a reading of 45.5 in February, according to the average economist estimate in FactSet (FDS-0.10% ). A reading under 50 indicates contraction.

Markets fell on Friday after fresh economic indicators pointed to the possibility of stagflation, which would make it difficult for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to buoy slowing economic growth.

Here are some stocks to watch today.

Bank of China

The ADRs of China’s big banks may be active on Monday after Beijing moved to inject about 520 billion yuan ($71.6 billion) into four lenders. The Bank of China (BACHY-0.91% ), China Construction Bank (CICHY-1.22% ), the Bank of Communications (BCMXY0.00% ), and the Postal Savings Bank of China will all sell new domestic stock, mainly to government entities, to bolster their Tier 1 equity capital. PSBC’s stock fell in Hong Kong trading on Monday; the others advanced.

Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Robinhood

Coinbase (COIN-8.09% ) slid 3.6% premarket as Bitcoin declined, the WSJ reported. Other crypto-sensitive shares fell, including Robinhood (HOOD-5.55% ), by 6.5%, and MicroStrategy (MSTR-10.54% ), by 3.9%.

PetroChina

PetroChina’s ADRs may be active after the company said its 2024 full-year net profit gained about 2% on increased oil output.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (USB-2.27% ) Vice Chair Terry Dolan, the lender’s chief administration officer, may have died on Sunday afternoon after the plane he was believed to be piloting crashed near Minneapolis. The stock fell 1.9% in premarket trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav has started meeting candidates who could replace film studio heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar. The talks are early and no final decision has been made on the two executives’ futures. The stock fell 1.1% before the open.