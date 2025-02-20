Walmart, Alibaba, Palantir, Meta, Hasbro, Block: Stocks to watch today

In This Story
U.S. stocks fell Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 down 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq 0.6% lower at about 10:30 a.m. in New York. Initial jobless claims rose by 5,000 in the week ended Feb. 15 to a seasonally adjusted total of 219,000, slightly higher than expected.
Here are stocks to watch today.
Alibaba
Alibaba (BABA+10.51%) stock surged after posting strong earnings, driven by its AI-powered strategies.
Block
Block XYZ-0.37% will release its quarterly earnings report after the market closes.
Hasbro
Hasbro (HAS+9.98%) (HAS) stock jumped after unveiling a plan that aims to cut $1 billion in costs through 2027 while achieving “mid-single-digit” sales growth. It will focus on brands with growth potential, girls, emerging markets, and video games.
Meta
Meta’s (META-0.41%) recent 20-day rally has propelled the shares to a level where investors may start calling for a stock split, Bloomberg reported. It’s the only member of the Magnificent Seven never to have split its stock.
Palantir
Palantir stock (PLTR-9.69%) declined on a plan by the CEO to sell up to 10 million new shares over the next six months amid concerns about lower defense spending.
Walmart
Walmart stock (WMT-6.09%) fell after the retailer issued disappointing guidance, forecasting sales growth of 3%-4% for the current fiscal year.
—Joshua Fellman and William Gavin contributed to this article.