Markets

Investors are bullish on global equities, BofA survey shows

Gold seen as best asset in case of a trade war, now seen as only a tail risk

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Investors are bullish on global equities, BofA survey shows
Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
BAC-1.12%MSCI-0.16%

Investors are bullish on global stocks and short on everything else, with their cash levels at the lowest since 2010, according to a Bank of America (BAC-1.12%) survey of fund managers. That said, 89% said US equities are overvalued.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE sends a chill through housing market
Investors haven’t been this bearish in years, but they're not acting like it, according to a strategist
Apple faces a new threat as Huawei takes its trifold phone to the world
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE sends a chill through housing market
Investors haven’t been this bearish in years, but they're not acting like it, according to a strategist
Apple faces a new threat as Huawei takes its trifold phone to the world
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% today and has risen 4.2% so far in 2025. MSCI’s (MSCI-0.16%) ACWI, a global equities measure, rose 0.27% on Tuesday and has advanced 5.5% this year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Big Tech earnings proved the AI hype is real, analyst says
Colgate-Palmolive stock declines on dim outlook

Related Content

Big Tech earnings proved the AI hype is real, analyst says
Colgate-Palmolive stock declines on dim outlook

Fear of a global recession is at a three-year low, with 52% expecting a soft landing, 36% projecting no landing and just 6% anticipating a hard landing, analysts led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. Investors are also more optimistic about China’s economic growth.

Advertisement

The respondents view a possible trade war as only a tail risk, with 58% saying gold will be the best performing-performing asset in that event, followed by the U.S. dollar at 15% and 30-year Treasuries at 9%.

Advertisement

On U.S. interest rates, 77% expect the Federal Reserve to cut at least once this year. Just 1% expect the central bank to hike its benchmark.