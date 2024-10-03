How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024

Business News

Latinos make up 20% of the U.S. population but account for 24% of box office sales and 24% of streaming viewers, according to a new report

By
Bruce Gil
Jenna Ortega attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jenna Ortega attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

The U.S. entertainment industry is missing out on $12 billion to $18 billion annually by underrepresenting Latinos, one of its largest consumer groups, according to a report from the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC).

This serves as a testament to the increasing economic influence of Latinos in the United States. The LDC estimates that the U.S. Latino GDP — the economic output by the U.S. Latino population — reached $3.6 trillion in 2022, making it the fifth largest economy in the world.

Latinos make up 20% of the U.S. population but account for 24% of box office sales, 29% of mobile TV viewers, and 24% of streaming users. Despite this, Latino actors held lead roles in just 11 of 198 scripted TV shows analyzed in this year’s LDC report, while only 8% of episodes were directed by Latinos, and 5% of showrunners were Latino.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the contributions of Latino and Hispanic Americans, here’s a breakdown of the streaming platforms with the best and worst Latino representation in lead roles within their 2024 scripted shows.

Disney+ — 0%

Disney+ — 0%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

In 2024, Disney (DIS)+ had zero Latino actors in main cast roles — a significant drop from last year’s 6.7% representation among leading roles. But 24% of the service’s scripted TV episodes were directed by Latinos.

Peacock — 1%

Peacock — 1%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock (CMCSA) fared just marginally better with Latinos making up 1% of main ensemble cast roles. And 6% of episodes were directed by Latinos.

Prime Video — 2%

Prime Video — 2%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Latinos comprised 2% of lead roles in ensemble cast shows on Amazon Prime Video (AMZN). Additionally, 11% of the 111 episodes were directed by Latino directors, and 15% of the 13 shows had Latino showrunners.

Hulu — 4%

Hulu — 4%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Latino actors made up 4% of lead roles in ensemble cast shows on Hulu in 2024. Only 8% of 13 shows had Latino showrunners.

Paramount+ — 6%

Paramount+ — 6%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Latinos made up just 6% of main roles in an ensemble cast and 7% of 91 episodes were directed by Latinos in 2024.

Roku Channel — 8%

Roku Channel — 8%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Roku Channel (ROKU) only had 2 scripted shows in 2024. Latinos made just 8% of the main roles and only 6% of 18 episodes were directed by Latinos.

Netflix — 13%

Netflix — 13%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

Despite producing the highest volume of scripted shows (41) among streaming platforms, Netflix (NFLX) featured just 7% Latino leads, 1% co-leads, and 3% in ensemble cast roles — adding up to 13% of Latino representation in main cast roles. Only 7% of episodes were directed by Latinos, and Latino showrunners accounted for just 2%.

Max — 13%

Max — 13%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Max (WBD) featured 11% of its shows with a single Latino lead and 2% in ensemble casts. Additionally, it had 11% of episodes directed by Latino filmmakers and boasted the highest percentage of Latino showrunners at 17%.

AppleTV+ — 17%

AppleTV+ — 17%

Image for article titled Which streaming services lead in Latino representation? The best and worst platforms of 2024
Image: Eric Charbonneau / Contributor (Getty Images)

Apple TV (AAPL)+ stands out with the highest percentage of shows starring a Latino single-lead at 17%. The platform also featured 8% of episodes directed by Latino filmmakers and 4% of shows with Latino showrunners.

