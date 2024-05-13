These 10 cities have the biggest gaps between rents and wages

Rent is going up a lot in the United States. Wages are going up, too, but not as quickly. Real estate listings company StreetEasy used its own data and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to look at how those numbers changed between 2022 and 2023 and published a ranking of the metropolitan areas where the rates of growth were the most out-of-whack (in New York City StreetEasy only looked at rents within city limits).

Advertisement

The data does not capture how quickly rents have increased more recently, but this list based on the ranking is organized in ascending order of the difference between rent increases and wage increases at the time of observation.

Check out which cities ended up in the top 10.