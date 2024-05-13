Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

These 10 cities have the biggest gaps between rents and wages

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

These 10 cities have the biggest gaps between rents and wages

Rent is going up a lot in the U.S. Wages are rising — but not as quickly

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Two green Monopoly houses and one red one on top of two $1 bills
Three monopoly houses on top of two $1 bills
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

Rent is going up a lot in the United States. Wages are going up, too, but not as quickly. Real estate listings company StreetEasy used its own data and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to look at how those numbers changed between 2022 and 2023 and published a ranking of the metropolitan areas where the rates of growth were the most out-of-whack (in New York City StreetEasy only looked at rents within city limits).

Advertisement

The data does not capture how quickly rents have increased more recently, but this list based on the ranking is organized in ascending order of the difference between rent increases and wage increases at the time of observation.

Check out which cities ended up in the top 10.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Tampa, Florida

10. Tampa, Florida

An apartment building under construction in Tampa, Florida
An apartment building under construction in Tampa, Florida
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Reuters)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 2.7%. But wages only went up by 0.4%.

The difference is 2.4 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Memphis, Tennessee

9. Memphis, Tennessee

A roof in Memphis, Tennessee
A roof in Memphis, Tennessee
Photo: Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 1.4%. But wages only went up by -1.1%.

The difference is 2.5 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Hartford, Connecticut

8. Hartford, Connecticut

Powerlines in Hartford, Connecticut
Powerlines in Hartford, Connecticut
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 7.1%. But wages only went up by 3.9%.

The difference is 3.2 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Providence, Rhode Island

7. Providence, Rhode Island

A fence in Providence, Rhode Island
A fence in Providence, Rhode Island
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 7.3%. But wages only went up by 3.4%.

The difference is 3.9 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Cleveland, Ohio

6. Cleveland, Ohio

A sidewalk in Cleveland, Ohio
A sidewalk in Cleveland, Ohio
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 5.1%. But wages only went up by 0.8%.

The difference is 4.3 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Chicago, Illinois

5. Chicago, Illinois

Apartment construction materials in Chicago, Illinois
Apartment construction materials in Chicago, Illinois
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 5.4%. But wages only went up by -0.1%.

The difference is 5.5 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Buffalo, New York

4. Buffalo, New York

A snow bank in Buffalo, New York
A snow bank in Buffalo, New York
Photo: John Normile (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 6.2%. But wages only went up by 0.7%.

The difference is 5.6 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Cincinnati, Ohio

A balcony in Cincinnati, Ohio
A balcony in Cincinnati, Ohio
Photo: Mike Simons (Getty Images)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 7.3%. But wages only went up by 0.9%.

The difference is 6.4 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Boston, Massachusetts

2. Boston, Massachusetts

A wall in Boston, Massachusetts
A wall in Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Brian Snyder (Reuters)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 5.8%. But wages only went up by -1%.

The difference is 6.8 percentage points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. New York, New York

1. New York, New York

Trees in New York, New York
Trees in New York, New York
Photo: Peter Morgan (Reuters)

Between 2022 and 2023, rents went up 8.6%. But wages only went up by 1.2%.

The difference is 7.4 percentage points.

Advertisement