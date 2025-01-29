Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax

As the northern hemisphere continues to trudge its way through the winter months, it’s not uncommon for people to find themselves more exhausted, irritable, or upset.

An estimated 5% of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a condition characterized by anxiety, depression, and fatigue. The discomfort associated with cold weather isn’t superficial: Health experts warn that shorter days, combined with colder temperatures, can have detrimental impacts on both physical and mental health.

“With regard to emotional effects, cold weather makes us less active, irritable, isolates us, and leaves us socially disconnected,” psychologist Deborah Serani told VeryWell Mind. “The physical effects on the body of cold temperatures elevate stress, which increases symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

If you find yourself experiencing high stress levels, you’re not alone. Half of all Americans report dealing with frequent daily stress — and that number jumps to 55% of men and 69% of women between the ages of 18 and 49, according to Gallup.

While there are many tried and true methods of dealing with stress — like exercising or journaling — it’s sometimes worthwhile to think outside the box. Continue reading to learn more about unusual ways to deal with stress.