DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax

Half of all Americans report dealing with frequent daily stress

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: skynesher (iStock by Getty Images)

As the northern hemisphere continues to trudge its way through the winter months, it’s not uncommon for people to find themselves more exhausted, irritable, or upset.

Advertisement

An estimated 5% of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a condition characterized by anxiety, depression, and fatigue. The discomfort associated with cold weather isn’t superficial: Health experts warn that shorter days, combined with colder temperatures, can have detrimental impacts on both physical and mental health.

“With regard to emotional effects, cold weather makes us less active, irritable, isolates us, and leaves us socially disconnected,” psychologist Deborah Serani told VeryWell Mind. “The physical effects on the body of cold temperatures elevate stress, which increases symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

If you find yourself experiencing high stress levels, you’re not alone. Half of all Americans report dealing with frequent daily stress — and that number jumps to 55% of men and 69% of women between the ages of 18 and 49, according to Gallup.

While there are many tried and true methods of dealing with stress — like exercising or journaling — it’s sometimes worthwhile to think outside the box. Continue reading to learn more about unusual ways to deal with stress.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cry about it

Cry about it

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: Ezra Bailey (iStock by Getty Images)

As anyone who habitually bottles up their emotions can attest, there is a palpable sense of relief in finally letting go and feeling at the most visceral level. That’s why New Yorker Anthony Villiotti created Sob Parlour — a business devoted to giving people a time and place where they can deliberately cry.

Advertisement

Guests visit SobSuites, where they’re guided through an emotional journey that ideally ends in tears. Afterward, guests are given access to amenities including caffeine serums, facial rollers, and eye masks as they return to their tear-free daily lives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Laughing also helps

Laughing also helps

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: Mayur Kakade (iStock by Getty Images)

As the old saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. It was that principle that led to Dr. Madan Kataria developing Laughing Yoga, a combination of breathing exercises and physical movement intended to provoke laughter.

Advertisement

Kataria’s organization, Laughing Yoga International, routinely promotes Laughing Yoga events, including workshops, social clubs, and trainings that are all intended to deliberately put a smile on participants’ faces.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Or maybe try to feel nothing at all

Or maybe try to feel nothing at all

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: Teraphim (iStock by Getty Images)

If laughing and crying aren’t reducing stress the way you hope, it’s also possible to deliberately opt out of all stimuli, at least for a little while. Float tanks, also known as sensory deprivation tanks, are also designed with the intention of reducing stress and improving mental health.

Advertisement

Float therapy practitioners relax by lying in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts for a set period of time. At the end of their sensory deprivation experience, many people report feeling less stressed and more focused.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Be quiet. Really, really quiet.

Be quiet. Really, really quiet.

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: 10'000 Hours (iStock by Getty Images)

If you already have some experience with meditation and mindfulness, which are proven to improve mental health, a silent retreat could be a beneficial next step in your practice.

Advertisement

During these immersive meditative experiences, individuals deliberately do not speak to one another for the duration of their retreat. Silent retreats often incorporate other meditation and mindfulness practices, to ensure a holistic and stress-reducing experience.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Take a sound bath

Take a sound bath

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: July Prokopiv (iStock by Getty Images)

Like silent retreats, sound baths are rooted in meditation and mindfulness practices. During a sound bath, participants typically lie on their backs while immersing themselves in sounds including group chants, singing bowls, and tuning forks.

Advertisement

While research is still limited, there is some evidence to suggest that sound baths are a relatively low risk way to reduce depression and anxiety.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Party at a sauna

Party at a sauna

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: Othership

If you’re looking for a more upbeat experience, it’s possible to combine the health and relaxation of mindfulness with the thrill of a weekend party. Othership is a Canadian-based business that encourages its guests to spend high-energy evenings socializing and celebrating inside of saunas and ice baths, instead of drinking alcohol or using drugs.

Advertisement

During Othership’s social gatherings, guests experience deliberate wellness exercises like deep breathing and cold plunging, mixed with the music and atmosphere of a nightclub. The best part? Even after spending a weekend evening out late at a party, you’ll wake up the next morning refreshed and without a hangover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Break something

Break something

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: South_agency (iStock by Getty Images)

If you’re the sort of person who finds yourself angry and irritable when stress builds up, rage rooms offer a space to let out your more aggressive impulses without causing any real trouble.

Advertisement

These businesses, which are becoming increasingly common in cities across the U.S., allow their customers to break plates, shatter glass, and smash appliances — wearing safety equipment, of course.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Or try to build a better community

Or try to build a better community

Image for article titled Stressed out? Try these 8 unusual ways to relax
Photo: MoMo Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

Volunteering is often viewed as purely altruistic. But research indicates that by helping others, you’re actually helping yourself too. When you give back to your community, your brain releases dopamine, which in turn reduces your stress levels, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Advertisement

So the next time you’re consumed by your own anxieties, try to find a way to focus on others. You might find that spending an afternoon helping out at a soup kitchen or an animal shelter helps your own stress melt away.

Advertisement