The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least

Personal Finance

The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least

The Trump administration is restarting collections on student loans — and residents of some cities will be particularly affected

By
Ben Kesslen
The Trump administration restarted collections on defaulted federal student loans this month, targeting more than five million borrowers who haven’t made payments in months — or, in some cases, years.

As of 2025, total outstanding federal student loan debt in the U.S. stands at approximately $1.7 trillion, owed by more than 40 million borrowers. Over 5 million are currently in default.

Many of those borrowers now face aggressive consequences: wage garnishment, loss of tax refunds, and cuts to Social Security benefits. These measures, paused during the pandemic, are returning in full force as the Department of Education reactivates pre-2020 collection protocols. And in some cities, their impact will be particularly felt.

WalletHub set out to find the cities with the most and least student debt, analyzing the ratio of median student debt to the median earnings of a Bachelor’s Degree holder.

“College has become much more expensive over the past few decades, with cost increases far outpacing inflation. When you combine that with relatively high interest rates, it’s no wonder that the U.S. has so much student debt,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Because of how expensive this debt can be, it’s ideal for students to live in a place where they can maximize their income and put as much money as possible toward finally paying off their education.”

Continue reading to see the cities where people have the most student debt — and the cities where people have the least.

Additional reporting by Catherine Baab

5th Most Debt: King George, Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Screenshot: Google Maps
4th Most Debt: Avon Park, Florida

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Most Debt: Richmond, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Bob Levey / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd Most Debt: Carbondale, Illinois

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Most Debt: Loma Linda, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Screenshot: Google Maps
5th Least Debt: Gilroy, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Least Debt: Campbell, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Screenshot: Google Maps
3rd Least Debt: Barstow, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Least Debt: Los Altos, California

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Staff (Getty Images)
Least Debt: Scarsdale, New York

Image for article titled The 5 cities with the most student debt — and the 5 with the least
Photo: Eugene Gologursky / Stringer (Getty Images)
