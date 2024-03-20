5 subreddits to follow as Reddit IPOs

Curious people have long gone to Reddit for knitting tips, tech news, bookbinding tips, and of course, investing advice.



The notorious subreddit r/WallStreetBets — an online community of 15 million self-described degenerate retail investors — almost single-handedly spurred a major short squeeze on GameStop shares in 2021. In doing so, its members boasted the power of internet chatter to the stock market.

Now Reddit itself could be in the hot seat. The social media site founded in 2005 will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday (Mar. 21). Of course Redditors will be talking about it — they already are.

Here are five subreddits to follow as the stock goes live, starting with (surprise, surprise) WallStreetBets.