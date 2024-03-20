Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

5 subreddits to follow as Reddit IPOs

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

5 subreddits to follow as Reddit IPOs

Hint: There's more to Reddit than r/WallStreetBets when it comes to stock tips

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
The Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor.
The Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Curious people have long gone to Reddit for knitting tips, tech news, bookbinding tips, and of course, investing advice.

Advertisement

The notorious subreddit r/WallStreetBets — an online community of 15 million self-described degenerate retail investors — almost single-handedly spurred a major short squeeze on GameStop shares in 2021. In doing so, its members boasted the power of internet chatter to the stock market.

Now Reddit itself could be in the hot seat. The social media site founded in 2005 will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday (Mar. 21). Of course Redditors will be talking about it — they already are.

Here are five subreddits to follow as the stock goes live, starting with (surprise, surprise) WallStreetBets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

r/wallstreetbets

r/wallstreetbets

The r/wallstreetbets homepage.
The r/wallstreetbets homepage.
Screenshot: Reddit.com

WallStreetBets has already been buzzing about Reddit’s IPO, with some of its members suggesting they plan to short the stock. Reddit itself seems aware of this risk: WallStreetBets was mentioned in its S-1 SEC filing as having the potential to create “extreme volatility” for its share price.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

r/stocks

r/stocks

The r/stocks homepage.
The r/stocks homepage.
Screenshot: Reddit.com

The subreddit r/stocks features more tame posts than WallStreetBets, but just as much news about the stock market. The forum includes nearly 7 million members. Redditors post about company updates, their favorite stocks, general financial tips, and more.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

r/technology

r/technology

The r/technology homepage.
The r/technology homepage.
Screenshot: Reddit.com

Reddit’s IPO has made its way into a number of posts in the subreddit r/technology, likely because it’s the first tech company to go public in 2024. The subreddit holds 16 million members following daily tech news, of which the IPO will likely grab headlines Thursday.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

r/investing

r/investing

The r/investing homepage.
The r/investing homepage.
Screenshot: Reddit.com

Redditors also turn to the r/investing subreddit for advice on stocks to buy and sell. As investors consider purchasing Reddit shares, this smaller forum of 2.6 million members are already posting their thoughts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

r/StockMarket

r/StockMarket

The r/StockMarket homepage.
The r/StockMarket homepage.
Photo: Reddit.com

A final subreddit to follow amid Reddit’s IPO is r/StockMarket. The channel of 3 million Redditors offers stock tips and analysis.

Advertisement

7 / 7