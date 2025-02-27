Subway is bringing back the discounted footlong. Here's what you get for $6.99

Restaurants continue to respond to price-weary consumers with value meals and deals. The latest to entry the fray: Subway.

The chain announced that, starting Friday, any of its footlongs will be available for $6.99 for a limited time when ordering through the app using the discount code 699FL.

“People continue to watch their spending but don’t want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go,” said Doug Fry, president of Subway North America in a press release. “With the return of the $6.99 ‘Any Footlong’ offer, Subway is delivering on all three, with freshly made, great-tasting sandwiches at an exceptional value.”

The chain launched a similar promo last August, which ran for two weeks.

The promo provides a deep discount, especially for some of Subway’s priciest sandwiches. According to their menu and pricing list, some sandwiches clock in north of $15. A Beast can cost $16.50 and include a half-pound of meat, including pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef, complemented by double provolone cheese, fresh vegetables, and dressing. Of course, the savings on the sandwich may be offset by the cholesterol medicine you’ll have to take after eating it.

Subway joins a long list of fast-food and fast casual restaurants that are rolling out value meals in 2025, including McDonald’s, Burger King (QSR+0.20% ), and Denny’s.

These value meals will likely be welcomed by consumers because, according to the USDA, which tracks food prices, restaurant relief won’t be arriving any time soon. The restaurant purchases Consumer Price Index increased 0.2 percent in January 2025 and was 3.4 percent higher than January 2024. And, overall, restaurant food prices are expected to increase by over 3 percent in 2025.