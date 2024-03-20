A timeline of Subway's rollercoaster year

Despite the boost given to Subway by its 2022 menu revamp, that wasn’t enough to send it upward in the national fast food rankings. The annual Top 500 Report, released each summer, indicates the largest restaurant chains in America by sales volume, and in 2023's report (based on 2022 sales figures), Subway remained in eighth place, a position it has held for two years running. If that doesn’t sound so bad, consider that back in 2012 it was in second place, only behind McDonald’s, and has slid backward in the rankings almost every year since. — Marnie Shure

