The 5 best states in America for summer road trips right now — and the 5 worst

About 75% of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, but where they go could affect how much they enjoy their travels

ByBen Kesslen

Summer is road trip season.

Around three out of every four Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, with one in three planning to drive more than 250 miles away. But not all states have fertile road-trip grounds.

WalletHub, a site that monitors credit scores, set out to find the best and worst states for road trips, comparing them across 32 metrics. It considered everything from gas and hotel-room prices to average traffic and the quality of roads. It also factored in attractions per capita, nightlife, and miles of shoreline.

"With the prices of gas, food and accommodations still impacted by inflation, you’ll want to be in a state that makes this type of vacation affordable," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

"Safe roads are also key," he added. "The best states for summer road trips therefore are those that keep costs low while providing the best driving experience and most fun activities.”

Continue reading to see the five best states for road trips and the five worst, according to WalletHub.

5th best: Louisiana

4th best: Utah

3rd best: Ohio

2nd best: New York

Best: Minnesota

5th worst: Montana

4th worst: Vermont

3rd worst: Rhode Island

2nd worst: Connecticut

Worst: Delaware

