The Super Bowl is tonight. Here's how to watch it online.

It’s that time of the year again. Super Bowl LVIII (or 58) is all set to kick off Sunday evening, with the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl is way more than just football and will likely be a star-studded event with celebrities like Taylor Swift in attendance. The broadcast itself will feature tons of new and unique camera shots like the brand-new ‘doink’ cameras installed in the uprights.

Even for non-football fans, the Super Bowl is worth watching just for its halftime show and its commercials. However, I haven’t seen anything to top the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, which includes the iconic Budweiser frogs. Oh, and we forget that the Super Bowl is home to the worst tweets ever. And if you’re hosting a party for the big game, we’ve found the best gadgets to turn your home into Super Bowl Central.



Here’s all that you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII.



When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MT, 3:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada—home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How do I watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. There will also be an alternative ‘kid and family-friendly’ broadcast on Nickelodeon. You can tune in to CBS and watch the game for free if you have cable TV.



How do I watch the Super Bowl for free?

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick the signal up for free. You need to be able to receive your local CBS affiliate.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

You can sign up for Paramount Plus if you don’t have cable or an antenna. It offers a one-week free trial to try out the service. The Essential package is the one you want that is just $6 a month, so there isn’t much to worry about, even if you forget to cancel your trial in time. You can also sign into CBS.com or the CBS Sports app to stream the Big Game.



Who’s playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be hosting the San Francisco 49ers this year. This is the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years (with wins in 2020 and 2023), and the 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1994.

Who’s performing in the Super Bowl half-time show?

We’re getting to see Usher in the half-time show this year. Other artists who are performing include Reba McEntire and Post Malone. Reba will sing the national anthem, and Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.