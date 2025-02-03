What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Brands are already teasing their Super Bowl 2025 commercials. Check them out here

Business News

Dozens of iconic brands including Taco Bell, TurboTax, and Reese's have started to rollout teasers and even full commercials set to air during the Super Bowl

By
Bruce Gil
Image: Aaron M. Sprecher / Contributor (Getty Images)

Super Bowl 2025 is almost here. On Feb.09, more than 100 million people are expected to tune in as the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles — and to catch Kendrick Lamar’s highly-anticipated halftime show. With such a massive captive audience, its no surprise brands are forking over up to $8 million for a coveted ad slot.

“The Super Bowl is a different type of viewing,” said Laura Grover, head of client solutions at TV outcome firm EDO. “People are tuning in for the ads just as much as the game.”

With what’s become a tradition, many companies have already begun releasing teasers for their high-priced commercials ahead of game day.

Here’s a look at the ads generating buzz before kickoff.

Hims & Hers promoting their low-cost weight-loss meds

Hims & Hers promoting their low-cost weight-loss meds

Hims & Hers Big Game Commercial: “Sick of the System”
When Sally met Hellmann’s with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal


When Sally met Hellmann’s with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal

When Sally Met Hellmann’s :30 - Super Bowl Commercial 2025
Intuit teases a better way to do taxes with Issa Rae

Intuit teases a better way to do taxes with Issa Rae

TurboTax 2025 Super Bowl LIX Teaser
Mountain Dew Baja Blast with Becky G and a chorus of seals

Mountain Dew Baja Blast with Becky G and a chorus of seals

Tropical Warm Ups | Mountain Dew Baja Blast
NerdWallet says a genius is coming with a talking beluga whale

NerdWallet says a genius is coming with a talking beluga whale

Did You Say Something? | NerdWallet Beluga - Teaser Commercial 2025
Stella Artois reveals David Beckham has a twin brother

Stella Artois reveals David Beckham has a twin brother

Stella Artois | David & Dave: The Big News
Walton Goggins shows off GoDaddy’s collaboration with Airo

Walton Goggins shows off GoDaddy’s collaboration with Airo

Walton’s Been Working - GoDaddy’s Back in the Game
Barry Keoghan helps a donkey build a website on Squarespace

Barry Keoghan helps a donkey build a website on Squarespace

Barry and Mosley | 2025 | Squarespace
Totino’s Pizza Rolls are going to space

Totino’s Pizza Rolls are going to space

Totino’s Pizza Rolls Big Game Teaser
Budweiser | Super Bowl LIX ‘First Delivery’
Kick Of Destiny 3: Peyton vs Eli | The Dream
A case of the Mondays with Coors Light

A case of the Mondays with Coors Light

Timothy Simons’ Case of the Mondays
UberEats listens and doesn’t judge with Charli XCX and Martha Stewart

UberEats listens and doesn’t judge with Charli XCX and Martha Stewart

We Listen & We Don’t Judge with Charli XCX & Martha Stewart | Uber Eats
Fan Duel teases Petyon vs Eli showdown

Fan Duel teases Petyon vs Eli showdown

Kick Of Destiny 3: Peyton vs Eli | The Dream
A horse trains to make its first Budweiser delivery

A horse trains to make its first Budweiser delivery

Budweiser | Super Bowl LIX ‘First Delivery’
Post Malone and Shane Gillis make their own Bud Light delivery

Post Malone and Shane Gillis make their own Bud Light delivery

KNOCK, KNOCK... IT’S #SBLIX
The Chiefs work as Doritos’ focus group

The Chiefs work as Doritos’ focus group

NFL Focus Groups - Doritos Crash the Super Bowl 2025
Reese’s Cups has big news coming involving lava

Reese’s Cups has big news coming involving lava

REESE’S Cups has big news ... involving Lava?!
Antonio Banderas helps Macho Man Randy Savage lookalike open a pickle jar for Bosch

Antonio Banderas helps Macho Man Randy Savage lookalike open a pickle jar for Bosch

Bosch Big Game Teaser 2025 | Pickle Jar
The Muppets go on vacation with Booking.com

The Muppets go on vacation with Booking.com

Get your stay ridiculously right│Booking.com 2025 Big Game Ad
HexClad reveals the otherworldly tech behind their pans with Gordon Ramsey and Pete Davidson

HexClad reveals the otherworldly tech behind their pans with Gordon Ramsey and Pete Davidson

“Unidentified Frying Object” | HexClad Super Bowl (Full Commercial)
Novartis is raising awareness for breast cancer with Wanda Sykes and Hailee Steinfeld

Novartis is raising awareness for breast cancer with Wanda Sykes and Hailee Steinfeld

Preview ‘Your Attention Please’
Doja Cat photobombs a Taco Bell drive-thru

Doja Cat photobombs a Taco Bell drive-thru

Taco Bell 2025 Big Game Teaser | Photobomb feat. Doja Cat
Häagen-Dazs teases a mysterious driver

Häagen-Dazs teases a mysterious driver

HÄAGEN-DAZS | BIG GAME 2025 TEASER PT. 1 | “ENGINES ON”
Coffee Mate is promoting its new Cold Foam with the help of Shania Twain

Coffee Mate is promoting its new Cold Foam with the help of Shania Twain

A Taste of New Coffee Mate Cold Foam
A Pringles Party with Adam Brody

A Pringles Party with Adam Brody

Pringles Party
Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore go on holiday with MSC Cruises

Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore go on holiday with MSC Cruises

Set Sail With MSC Cruises
Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara play pickleball with Michelob ULTRA

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara play pickleball with Michelob ULTRA

The ULTRA Hustle | Super Bowl LIX | Michelob ULTRA
Iconic grocery product mascots are racing to customers’ homes with Instacart

Iconic grocery product mascots are racing to customers’ homes with Instacart

“We’re Here” Big Game Spot I Instacart
