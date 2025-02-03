Brands are already teasing their Super Bowl 2025 commercials. Check them out here

Super Bowl 2025 is almost here. On Feb.09, more than 100 million people are expected to tune in as the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles — and to catch Kendrick Lamar’s highly-anticipated halftime show. With such a massive captive audience, its no surprise brands are forking over up to $8 million for a coveted ad slot.

“The Super Bowl is a different type of viewing,” said Laura Grover, head of client solutions at TV outcome firm EDO. “People are tuning in for the ads just as much as the game.”

With what’s become a tradition, many companies have already begun releasing teasers for their high-priced commercials ahead of game day.

Here’s a look at the ads generating buzz before kickoff.