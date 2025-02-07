Puppy Bowl is the Super Bowl for some advertisers





The Super Bowl’s cuter cousin has advertisers interested, as they can move a lot of product for less money. Ad slots for the Super Bowl will run close to $8 million. Puppy Bowl ads are less, but can still reach up to $7 million.

“While the Super Bowl dominates the advertising landscape this Sunday, the Puppy Bowl offers a unique platform for brands that cater to pet owners and family-conscious consumers,” said Y. Greg Song, assistant professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

If you like the Puppy Bowl, you aren’t alone: 28% of Americans say they are more excited for it than the Super Bowl this year, according to data from tracking firm Ipsos.

And, of course, the Puppy Bowl is the Super Bowl for pet product advertisers.

“Advertisers in the pet care sector — such as those selling pet food, toys, and grooming supplies — as well as companies offering home goods like cleaning products and pet and family friendly furniture, can take advantage of this targeted advertising environment,” Song said, adding that the Puppy Bowl’s strong social media presence would also boost brand exposure, extending reach beyond the live TV broadcast.

The Puppy Bowl also offers a “safer” alternative to the Super Bowl. There are generally no wardrobe malfunctions to fear or other unpredictable events to navigate.

“The Puppy Bowl provides the safest opportunity for brands seeking the attention of today’s consumers, especially for categories that might target families with small children or don’t want their ads sandwiched between controversial or provocative content,” says Ted Harrison, CEO at Neuemotion.

Harrison said that advertisers often view the Super Bowl as a time-bound event, when in reality, the entire weekend creates a conversation around advertising that permeates beyond those in the industry.

“The Puppy Bowl offers a unique opportunity for categorical advertisers, but more importantly, any advertiser who is looking to build a “Big Game” campaign from the ground up,” Harrison said.

And advertisers like being associated with the warm cuddly pooches.

“Puppies often trigger two key psychological responses in humans. First, they stimulate an oxytocin release, reinforcing feelings of love and connection, Second, they evoke nostalgia—many Americans have fond memories tied to puppies and their inherent cuteness,” said Michael Barbera, assistant professor of consumer psychology and the chief behavioral officer at consumer consultancy Clicksuasion Labs.

“Nonprofits and brands that emphasize emotional connections or community impact could find this event particularly aligned with their messaging,” Barbera explained.

Jennifer Glen, General Manager at Americas ad Squad, said the Puppy Bowl’s altruistic element also offers a nice contrast to the Super Bowl’s commercialism.

“You don’t have to pay $8M to advertise during the Puppy Bowl, and you get to support 80+ shelters (and 140+ puppies) in the process,” Glen said, noting that while the viewership will be significantly less, the long-term partnership and dollars make sense. She also said the viral elements last far beyond the event.

“Cute and funny pet videos on social media are evergreen and continue to go viral. It’s definitely the ‘long game’ compared to advertising at the ‘big game’ but the spend and ROI for the right brand can make a lot more sense,” she said.