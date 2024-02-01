Money & Markets

Americans will spend more on Super Bowl snacks in this year's strong economy

Robust job and wage growth will bring more people to grocery stores before the NFL's biggest game, analysts say

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready Super Bowl LVIII
Image: William Purnell (Reuters)

The economy is looking good—even better than economists expected. And—in addition to that being good news for consumers and investors all around—that means people will spend more on wings, chips, dips, and drinks for the Super Bowl, according to Wells Fargo.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
The 'Magnificent Seven' era is ending, says the Bank of America strategist who named it
Starbucks wanted connection with handwritten notes on cups. It got chaos instead
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
The 'Magnificent Seven' era is ending, says the Bank of America strategist who named it
Starbucks wanted connection with handwritten notes on cups. It got chaos instead
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The NFL game is set for Feb. 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. “Expect packed grocery stores, restaurants, and sports bars,” wrote analysts in a report Thursday (Feb. 1).

Advertisement

Related Content

These are the items driving up US grocery bills the most
Here's how much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year

Related Content

These are the items driving up US grocery bills the most
Here's how much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year

The expected higher game day snack spending is due to a couple of economic indicators in particular. For one, the US labor force grew in January, with 2.4 million more workers hired by companies than the same month last year. At the same time, workers are making about $1.28 an hour more on average than they did in January 2023. The “impressive” wage increases and the “touchdown in job growth” last month mean Americans have more to spend on food, the Wells Fargo experts noted.

Advertisement

Groceries are also more affordable than they were last year. Food inflation has come down quite a bit—from 10% at the beginning of 2023 to just 2.7% at the end of the year. Grocery prices, especially, have moderated. Inflation for food consumed at home is now just 1.3%.

Advertisement

Here are analysts’ tips to make your grocery bills cheaper

🍗 Opt for chicken wings: Fresh chicken wing prices in January were 5% lower than they were last year, and frozen wing prices fell even more (11%). Both are a little over $3 per pound.

Advertisement

🥤Get the 2-liter soda bottles: 12-ounce canned soda drinks are about 60 cents more expensive on average than they were at the end of 2022, while 2-liter bottles have gotten cheaper.

🍤 Buy shrimp instead of steak: Shrimp prices in January were down 6.4% from last year, at $8.84 per pound. Meanwhile, steak and ground beef are still pricier than they used to be, averaging $9.35 and $4.25 per pound, respectively. “While prices have eased from these highs, they are still at a substantial increase over beef prices for the 2023 Super Bowl,” wrote analysts.