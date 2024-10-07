Super Micro Computer stock surges 15% on big AI demand

In This Story SMCI -1.35%

Server company Super Micro Computer (SMCI-1.35% ) unveiled a new liquid cooling solution for AI data centers on Monday, while also revealing it’s shipping over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) quarterly — news that sent its stock climbing more than 15% in midday trading.

Based on current market prices for high-end AI GPUs, which can range from $10,000 to $40,000 each, Super Micro’s quarterly GPU shipments could represent a potential revenue stream of $1 billion to $4 billion. The server company’s shares are up 65.43% so far this year.

This significant GPU shipment volume dovetails with Super Micro’s advancements in cooling technologies for AI infrastructure. The company’s cooling solutions are “reducing costs and improving performance” at “state-of-the-art AI factories,” Charles Liang, chief executive of Super Micro, said in a statement. The company also said it has “recently deployed” over 100,000 GPUs with its liquid cooling solution to “some of the largest AI factories ever built.”

“The combination of Supermicro deployment experience and delivering innovative technology is resulting in data center operators coming to Supermicro to meet their technical and financial goals for both the construction of greenfield sites and the modernization of existing data centers,” Liang said.

In August, Super Micro’s shares fell 22% after it was accused of accounting manipulation and other questionable business deals by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The three month investigation found “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues,” the report said.

Super Micro saw its shares fall over 13% in May after it missed analysts’ expectations for revenue in the third quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.85 billion in the fiscal third quarter, falling below Wall Street’s expectations of $3.95 billion. However, its revenue was more than double revenue of $1.28 billion from the previous year.