Surprising discoveries for the week of April 24: New ocean species, old candy, destroyed beer

The Quartz Daily Brief offers surprising discoveries each weekday—here, our favorites from this week

By
Susan Howson
We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from this week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.

Get ready for the ocean census


A robotic arm at the bottom of the ocean holds a pink, fern-like thing.
A new species of black coral was discovered in 2015.
Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration (Reuters)

A 10-year initiative aims to discover more than 100,000 new-to-us species, now that new technology can make the impossible possible.

Bamboo is just rayon

Gif: Giphy

It’s breathable, it’s soft, it’s sustainable... it’s been in your closet for ages, and companies don’t want you to realize this.

TikTok is the new place for old candy

Gif: Giphy

One vintage candy seller found a viral video could bring as many as 10,000 orders.

A cure for parrot loneliness

A red crimson rosella parrot with multicolored wings and a blue tail stands on a branch of white flowers.
Photo: Mark Kolbe (Getty Images)

Parrots were taught to FaceTime each other, and the calls are helping the birds deal with loneliness.

Not everyone thinks Miller High Life is the “champagne of beers”

A bottle of Budweiser next to a bottle of Miller High Life
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

The whole “Champagne can only be used for specific wine from a specific region” thing has extended itself to a tongue-in-cheek beer slogan. Belgian customs crushed a shipment of more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, on orders of the Comité Champagne.




