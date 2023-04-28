We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from this week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.
Get ready for the ocean census
A 10-year initiative aims to discover more than 100,000 new-to-us species, now that new technology can make the impossible possible.
Bamboo is just rayon
It’s breathable, it’s soft, it’s sustainable... it’s been in your closet for ages, and companies don’t want you to realize this.
TikTok is the new place for old candy
One vintage candy seller found a viral video could bring as many as 10,000 orders.
A cure for parrot loneliness
Parrots were taught to FaceTime each other, and the calls are helping the birds deal with loneliness.
Not everyone thinks Miller High Life is the “champagne of beers”
The whole “Champagne can only be used for specific wine from a specific region” thing has extended itself to a tongue-in-cheek beer slogan. Belgian customs crushed a shipment of more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, on orders of the Comité Champagne.
