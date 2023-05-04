Surprising discoveries for the week of May 1: Bhutanese bitcoin, robot fertilization, vintage DNA guidelines

Surprising discoveries for the week of May 1: Bhutanese bitcoin, robot fertilization, vintage DNA guidelines

The Quartz Daily Brief offers surprising discoveries each weekday

By
Morgan Haefner
We've rounded up the most interesting discoveries from this week's Quartz Daily Brief newsletters.

Bhutan is really into bitcoin

A stream runs through the Phobjikha Valley in Bhutan.
Photo: Cathal McNaughton (Reuters)

The Himalayan kingdom, famous for its “Gross National Happiness” (GNH) index, has quietly been mining the digital currency for years, using hydroelectric power from the runoff of ancient glaciers.

Little League umpires have had enough

You’re out!
Gif: Giphy

In one New Jersey town, bullying the ump might just land you with the job of calling the shots for three games.

The first babies fertilized by a robot were born

A person uses a Sony PlayStation controller to probably play a game and not help create a human.
Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach (Reuters)

A Sony PlayStation 5 controller was used to position a robotic needle that deposited a single sperm cell into each of 12 eggs.

Can you run a nation’s economy and have a side gig?

Gif: Giphy

France’s finance minister got some flack this week for having enough time to write erotic novels. What’s mightier, the pen or economic turmoil?

DNA guidelines from the 70s are getting some new attention

Petri dishes used by a research team who, as they say, have developed an implant of genetically engineered cells into the injured spinal cord of paralysed mice that has helped them walk again, are seen at a laboratory at Tel Aviv University.
Photo: Reuters (Reuters)

Vintage guidelines on how to use and manipulate DNA might teach AI mavens a thing or two. Geneticists were at a similar crossroads back in 1975.

