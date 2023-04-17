Surprising discoveries from the week of April 10: Pooh, Mario, and Martin

Surprising discoveries from the week of April 10: Pooh, Mario, and Martin

The Quartz Daily Brief offers surprising discoveries each weekday—here, our favorites from last week

By
Susan Howson
We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from last week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.

Xinnie the Pooh

A person's hands, holding two versions of the Taiwanese patches, both showing a black bear with red eyes punching Winnie the Pooh. One says We are open 24/7 and the other says Fight for freedom. Both say Scramble!
Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins (Reuters)

Taiwanese air pilots are wearing Winnie the Pooh badges to take a dig at Chinese president Xi Jinping.

It’s annoying, yet functional, to be square

A bicycle with square wheels on a paved surface.
Screenshot: YouTube - The Q (Other)

Riding a square-wheeled bicycle actually works—it’s just like pedaling a tank, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into.

The AI bot that couldn’t

Gif: CBS / Giphy

ChatGPT and its competitors may be dressed to impress, but chess-playing AI Martin chess robot is glad to be bad.

The Bronze Age was a trip!

We now know humans used psychoactive drugs in Europe 3,000 years ago. Hair samples don’t lie!

Read more about psilocybin—we’re obsessed. ⬇️

“My princess is in another Library of Congress!”

Gif: Giphy

The original 1985 version of the Super Mario Bros. theme song was added to the US Library of Congress, and called one of the “defining sounds of [the] nation’s history.” But what about the 1UP noise??

Our best wishes for a productive week filled with surprising discoveries. The Quartz Daily Brief is free, but reader support helps make Quartz available to all—become a member today!

