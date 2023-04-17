We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from last week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.
Xinnie the Pooh
Taiwanese air pilots are wearing Winnie the Pooh badges to take a dig at Chinese president Xi Jinping.
It’s annoying, yet functional, to be square
Riding a square-wheeled bicycle actually works—it’s just like pedaling a tank, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into.
The AI bot that couldn’t
ChatGPT and its competitors may be dressed to impress, but chess-playing AI Martin chess robot is glad to be bad.
The Bronze Age was a trip!
We now know humans used psychoactive drugs in Europe 3,000 years ago. Hair samples don’t lie!
“My princess is in another Library of Congress!”
The original 1985 version of the Super Mario Bros. theme song was added to the US Library of Congress, and called one of the “defining sounds of [the] nation’s history.” But what about the 1UP noise??
