John Travolta’s tux is staying alive
Dancing in John Travolta’s white Saturday Night Fever suit? You can scratch that off your bucket list—the three-piece is going up for auction. You’ll probably need around $200,000 to make it yours.
In search of the perfect chicken sandwich chicken
One big number
4 lbs: Weight of what KFC and Chick-fil-A consider the perfect-sized small-breasted bird for their sandwiches, but they’re getting more and more difficult to find.
Which Siberian tiger trait are you?
Siberian tiger personalities can be mapped on a range from “majestic” ➡️ “steady”—sort of akin to humans’ extravert and introvert tendencies. We’ve assessed the cub above according to our own scale, and declared it “cuddly.”
Houston, we have a meeting
NASA wanted to surprise the three US astronauts who have been selected to fly around the Moon, and so disguised the big reveal with a meeting request that sounded very low key. The problem with low-key-sounding meetings is... showing up on time feels optional.
The Canadian Space Agency took a more direct route: The Canadian astronaut who will be going on the trip got a simple phone call.