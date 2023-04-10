Surprising discoveries from the week of April 3: Disco suits, tiger traits, and golf snacks

Surprising discoveries from the week of April 3: Disco suits, tiger traits, and golf snacks

The Quartz Daily Brief offers surprising discoveries each weekday—here, our favorites from last week

By
Susan Howson
Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.

John Travolta’s tux is staying alive

Gif: Giphy

Dancing in John Travolta’s white Saturday Night Fever suit? You can scratch that off your bucket list—the three-piece is going up for auction. You’ll probably need around $200,000 to make it yours.

In search of the perfect chicken sandwich chicken

In search of the perfect chicken sandwich chicken

Slaughtered chickens hang from pegs at a processing plant
Photo: Kham KHAM (Reuters)

One big number

4 lbs: Weight of what KFC and Chick-fil-A consider the perfect-sized small-breasted bird for their sandwiches, but they’re getting more and more difficult to find.

Which Siberian tiger trait are you?


A Siberian tiger cub lies in the snow.
Photo: Kim Hong-Ji (Reuters)

Siberian tiger personalities can be mapped on a range from “majestic” ➡️ “steady”—sort of akin to humans’ extravert and introvert tendencies. We’ve assessed the cub above according to our own scale, and declared it “cuddly.”

Houston, we have a meeting

Four astronauts in jeans and blue jackets, looking delighted at a basketball game.
Photo: NASA/Riley McClenaghan

NASA wanted to surprise the three US astronauts who have been selected to fly around the Moon, and so disguised the big reveal with a meeting request that sounded very low key. The problem with low-key-sounding meetings is... showing up on time feels optional.

The Canadian Space Agency took a more direct route: The Canadian astronaut who will be going on the trip got a simple phone call.

The Masters is a pretty affordable hang if someone else buys your ticket

By the digits

$700: Starting price of tickets to the 2023 iteration of the legendary golf tournament

$66: All the money you’d need to buy everything on said golf tournament’s concession menu

