Surprising discoveries from the week of March 20: StarCrete, spiders, and SVB merch

We’ll spare you the photo—click on the link below if you’re feeling brave. But here’s what we know:



🕷️ Its name is Euoplos dignitas, and it was found 100 years ago, but has just now been studied and named

📏 It can grow to 2 inches in length

👵 Like the tarantula, to which it is related, it can live for several decades

😱 It’s probably not coming for you—the Euoplos dignitas lives in a very small area in Queensland, Australia