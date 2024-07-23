What is surveillance pricing? The AI-powered tool that could be driving up your grocery bill

In This Story MA

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Tuesday it initiated a probe into the often opaque practice of surveillance pricing at eight different companies.



The goal of the investigation, the FTC said, is to protect citizens and look into the impact surveillance pricing has on privacy, competition, and consumer protections.

But what is surveillance pricing? And how could it affect you?

What is surveillance pricing?

Surveillance pricing is a broad term to describe the practice of linking pricing to individualized consumer data.

Companies employing it might use algorithms, personal information, and AI to set a price for their goods based on everything from where you live to your age to your browsing or credit history.

The practice, sometimes called dynamic pricing or personalized pricing, is growing increasingly common, but isn’t completely new.

In 2012, the travel website Orbitz began directing people on Macs to higher hotels after realizing they often had more purchasing power. It stopped the practice after the Wall Street Journal reported on it.

Is surveillance pricing the same thing as surge pricing?

Yes and no.

You might know about surge pricing from the last time you tried to call an Uber during a rainstorm. As demand skyrockets for a rideshare, so does the price.

This is one kind of surveillance pricing, but what the FTC is targeting appears more specific.

When it’s raining and you need an Uber, the price is likely going up for everyone.

The FTC said its probe concerns “when the pricing is based on surveillance of an individual’s personal characteristics and behavior.”

Is surveillance pricing bad?

The FTC opened its probe into companies using surveillance pricing because it’s worried about the risks it might pose to consumers



“Firms that harvest Americans’ personal data can put people’s privacy at risk. Now firms could be exploiting this vast trove of personal information to charge people higher prices,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “Americans deserve to know whether businesses are using detailed consumer data to deploy surveillance pricing, and the FTC’s inquiry will shed light on this shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen.”

The FTC is looking into four major areas of the practice: types of products being offered, data collection, customer and sales information, and impacts on consumers and prices.

Many Americans, it fears, don’t know when their data is being harvested and how it is affecting what they pay. “Consumers may now be subjected to surveillance pricing when they shop for anything, big or small, online or in person: a house, a car, even their weekly groceries,” the FTC said.

The FTC sent the orders for more information to Accenture, Bloomreach, Chase, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co., Pros, Revionics, and Task.

“Advancements in machine learning make it cheaper for these systems to collect and process large volumes of personal data, which can open the door for price changes based on information like your precise location, your shopping habits, or your web browsing history,” the FTC wrote.