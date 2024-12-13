It turns out Taylor Swift fans are generous tippers

When Taylor Swift fans left the record-setting Eras Tour, it turns out that a lot of them took a “Getaway Car.”



In honor of Swift’s 35th birthday – which falls just days after the conclusion of her two-year world tour – Uber (UBER+2.39% ) released data on how Swifties traveled to and from the pop superstar’s concerts.

“All told, riders traveled more than 2.7 million miles to see the Eras Tour—that’s like going around the world 110 times,” Uber said in a statement on X. “And in Miami, our Swiftie Uber Shuttles for your three shows sold out, the first time that’s ever happened on Uber.”

Swifties were also particularly generous tippers, according to Uber’s data. The average concert-goer tipped eight times more than a typical Uber passenger. In one noteworthy instance, a fan traveling to one of Swift’s Miami shows left a $120 tip. Uber did not share specifics on tip averages; it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter from Quartz.



The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the second-most attended tour in history. Uber said that more than 353,000 rides were taken to and from the Eras Tour, which comprised 149 shows across 21 countries on five continents. On more than 3,000 of those rides, Swifties stopped to pick up their friends en route to the concert.

These numbers are also a drop in the bucket compared to the massive number of Eras Tour attendees globally. An estimated 10 million people attended the tour, which grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to a slew of Uber rides, Swift’s shows had a notable impact on public transit systems across the world. News outlets including CNN (WBD+5.25% ) and the Los Angeles Times dubbed Swift a savior for public transportation, in the post-pandemic years. In many cities, including Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, special service was added to local public transit systems to accommodate concert-goers.

