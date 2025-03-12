Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) reports earnings

In This Story
Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR-2.77%) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports net revenues of $173.6 million, an increase from $164.2 million in the previous year, primarily due to continued cloud subscriber growth.
Cost of revenues decreased to $39.0 million from $42.2 million, attributed to lower hosting and telecom expenses and reduced baseline employee costs.
Research and development expenses decreased to $42.8 million, reflecting reduced third-party contractor expenses and lower employee costs.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $51.7 million, driven by reduced employee costs, decreased professional fees, and a reserve related to a previous receivable.
The company reported restructuring charges of $1.3 million, primarily related to employment termination costs.
Depreciation and amortization expenses slightly increased to $17.1 million due to increased amortization of capitalized software.
Interest expense increased to $18.0 million, mainly due to interest related to a new Term Loan obtained to retire the Series B Preferred stock.
The company reported a net income from continuing operations of $6.2 million, compared to a net loss of $34.1 million in the previous year.
Synchronoss completed the sale of its Messaging and NetworkX businesses, determining these qualified for discontinued operations accounting treatment.
The company entered into a Credit Agreement establishing a $75.0 million Term Loan, with proceeds used to repurchase Senior Notes and Series B Preferred stock.
Synchronoss reported cash and cash equivalents of $33.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with operating cash flows of $28.3 million for the year.
The company continues to focus on its cloud-centric solutions following the divestiture of its Messaging and NetworkX businesses.
